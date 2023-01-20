If there’s one game that stands above the rest as a highlight of Greg Garton’s basketball career, it’s when Missouri Southern played at the University of Texas in November 1983.
Garton, then a sophomore for the Lions, made 12 of 22 shots and scored 33 points in Southern’s 83-81 overtime loss against the Division I Longhorns. To this day he gets frustrated when people speculate on whether a Division II player could play at the Division I level.
“I guess I’d say on that night I could play Division I,” Garton said.
Garton, a four-year standout at Republic, drew some Division I interest out of high school but ultimately chose to play for Southern and went on to have an illustrious career — he was an All-American in 1985 and 1986 and his 2,140 career points remains the school record nearly four decades later.
Garton will be recognized for his accomplishments as a player, coach and administrator next month when he’s inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame next month as part of a 2023 class that includes Kansas City Royals Cy Young winner Bret Saberhagen and Poplar Bluff and North Carolina basketball standout Tyler Hansbrough.
“I knew I had been nominated but I certainly didn’t take it for granted I would get in,” Garton said last week. “When Byron Shive, the head of the hall of fame called me, I was actually kind of emotional. It’s a great honor to be in the Missouri Southern hall of fame and the Republic Tigers sports hall of fame, but to get in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame is a big deal for myself and my family.”
Republic standout
Garton led Republic in scoring and rebounding for three straight seasons and the Tigers went 85-34 during his high school career with four district titles. He helped Republic to a Class 3 runner-up finish in 1980 and a quarterfinal appearance in 1982 and was a unanimous first team All-State selection as a senior after averaging 25.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
He received letters from basketball programs around the country. Schools like Missouri and Southwest Missouri State got in touch, but probably viewed him more as a walk-on candidate. Local programs like Southwest Baptist and Drury were offering full scholarships.
But Southern had coveted the 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard longer than the rest.
As a sophomore, Garton had attended a summer camp hosted by Lions head coach Chuck Williams and his assistant Ron Ellis, who were impressed enough to offer him a full ride scholarship on the spot.
“A lot of people would have expected me to go to Drury, but I chose Southern for the fact that Ron Ellis and Chuck Williams wanted me and I felt I would get a good opportunity as a freshman to play,” Garton said.
“I was extremely impressed with his attitude, his knowledge of basketball for his age, his work ethic and his abilities,” Williams recalled. “The other thing that impressed me was that he was a competitor. You put attitude, work ethic, a competitor and knowledge of the game together — and good grades — and you start checking off all the boxes.”
Williams couldn’t have known just how good a signing it was at the time. Garton averaged about 10 points per game in a reserve role as a freshman, then scored more than 20 per game as a sophomore. He averaged 24.5 points as a junior, which ranked 17th in the nation, and finished his Southern career averaging 18.4 points in 116 games.
He was a two time NAIA All-American who played on two 20-win teams for the Lions. He still leads the program in free throws made (552) and free-throw percentage (.885).
And he scored his 2,140 points from 1982-86 without a three-point line or a shot clock. He figures those might have added another 300-400 points to his total.
“That will go down as one of my biggest regrets, not being able to play with the three-point line,” Garton said.
“Carl Tyler was the best scorer I’ve ever played with and what’s always frustrating to me is if we could go back, if he and I played together at a time with the three-point line, it would have been a nightmare to stop us.”
Tyler (1980-84) was the Lions’ career leader in scoring for a brief time after breaking John Thomas’ record of 1,776 in February 1984. Garton, who said he didn’t start thinking about the record until his senior season, surpassed his old teammate in January 1986.
“I never really thought about it until somebody mentioned that I could break it,” he said. “But anybody that knows me, whether it was when I was at Republic or Southern, knows I wanted to be known as one of the all-time greats at both places.”
Game at Texas
The game at Texas was one of 10 in which Garton scored at least 32 points. He had 32 again in a December 1985 win against Drury with Missouri Gov. John Ashcroft in the crowd at Robert Ellis Young Gymansium — Garton converted a three-point play to give the Lions the lead in the final minutes. That game is also remembered for the midcourt brawl that broke out between the heated rivals.
“The bigger the game, the better he played,” Williams said.
As a junior, Garton scored 26 against Southeastern Oklahoma State, which won by nine thanks to 31 points and 21 rebounds from its star player, Dennis Rodman.
“I think I remember him dunking one time and his shoes were about eye level,” Garton said. “I think they beat us so I try to block those games out.”
Garton also played against Bart Kofoed, who spent several years in the NBA after playing in college at what is now Nebraska–Kearney. and he fondly recalls every game the Lions played at Fort Hays State, which won back-to-back NAIA titles in 1984-85.
“I remember hearing about playing out there and then playing as a freshman,” he said. “Just a big-time atmosphere. I remember every time we played there, it was a big deal to play there.”
100 free throws
One of Williams’ favorite memories of Garton isn’t even from a game, but a practice. The coach had told his players to shoot free throws until they missed, then grab a drink before practice resumed.
“Everybody was done except Greg over at his basket and the next thing you know we’re waiting on him and he’s still shooting free throws, he hasn’t missed,” Williams said. “The whole team was gathered around him watching. He made 100 straight and when he made the 100th he kind of gave a little sigh of relief and relaxed and maybe broke his concentration just a little because he missed the 101st one.
“You don’t see that very often.”
After finishing his basketball career at Southern — and playing one year of football for the Lions in 1986 — Garton started his coaching career at Pierce City. After one season he went to Clever, where he went 28-3 in back-to-back seasons with losses in the state quarterfinals.
Republic came calling after three seasons at Clever (and two wins against the Tigers) and Garton guided his alma mater to a 27-3 record and Blue and Gold Tournament championship in his second season, the school’s most wins in 30 years.
He coached basketball for a total of nine seasons and compiled 159 victories and a .660 winning percentage.
Garton went on to spend 19 years as Republic’s activities director before retiring in 2018. The school won four state championships during that tenure — two each in girls and boys basketball — and Garton played a significant role in the construction of a new high school and athletic fields, as well as a new football stadium completed in 2018.
“I’m thrilled I’m being honored as a player, coach and an AD,” Garton said.
He currently works in sales and design for SCS Home Entertainment in Springfield.
“He’s not only made an impact at Missouri Southern but then through his coaching and athletic administration he’s impacted Southwest Missouri basketball for several years,” Williams said. “He’s been instrumental in doing a lot of things for the schools he’s worked at ever since he got out of college. I’m just happy for him.”
“I’m disappointed through the years that I’ve kind of lost connection with Missouri Southern,” Garton said. “Part of that is when I was a head coach or an athletics director, just the amount of hours and so on that goes in, it’s not always easy to get away to a game. Chuck Williams wasn’t coaching there more than a couple years after I left. I think because the coaching staff changed and because of my job, I haven’t been to as many games as I would like but I do follow them consistently.”
