Missouri Southern sophomore Layne Skiles has been named to the MIAA Academic Excellence Award list for women’s basketball, the league office announced Friday.
Student-athletes must have a cumulative 4.0 grade point average and at least two terms of attendance at the school to earn the Academic Excellence Award. Skiles was one of only 12 basketball players — 11 of them women — in the league to receive this award.
Nine more Lions — five women and four men — earned a spot on the league’s Academic Honor Roll for having at least a 3.0 GPA.
Joining Skiles on the women’s list are Amber Buch, Zoe Campbell, Destiny Cozart, Chasidee Owens and Jordan Schoenberger.
Lions on the men’s basketball academic honor roll are Ted Brown, Dexter Frisbie, Parker Jennings and Cam Martin.
