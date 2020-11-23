Missouri Southern's basketball teams continue their season-opening road swing tonight against Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
Tipoff is 5:30 p.m. for the women's game and approximately 7:30 for the men's game at the UCM Multipurpose Building.
The Missouri Southern women are 0-2 after two losses that came down to the last 30 seconds, falling 75-74 at Central Oklahoma last Thursday and 55-51 on Saturday against Newman in Wichita.
Three guards are averaging in double figures for the Lions — Kaitlin Hunnicutt and Carley Turnbull at 12.0 apiece and Amaya Johns at 10.0. Center Madi Stokes has contributed eight points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
Central Missouri's Jennies are making their season debut tonight after their game on Saturday at Lincoln was postponed.
The Jennies, picked third in the coaches preseason poll, went 27-4 last year and 18-1 in the MIAA, winning the conference regular season and postseason tournament championships. It was their first league tourney title in 30 years.
Central Missouri returns three starters — MIAA defensive player of the year Nija Collier along with Gigi McAtee and Morgan VanHyfte. The Jennies must replace two of last season's best players in the league in Morgan Fleming and Megan Skaggs.
MEN'S GAME
The Lions' first two men's games also came down to the wire, winning both times 75-74 over Central Oklahoma and 82-79 over Newman.
All-American center Cam Martin paces the Lions with 24.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game after notching double-doubles in both games. Martin surpassed 1,500 career points early in Saturday's game at Newman and ranks 10th on the Lions' career scoring lists.
Three more Lions average in double figures — Stan Scott at 16.5 points, Winston Dessesow at 12.5 and Kyle Younge at 11.5.
Scott has come off the bench in the first two games and set a career high with 19 points against Newman. Dessesow hit the game-winning shot against Central Oklahoma with nine seconds left to cap a 21-point performance, and Younge tallied all 23 of his points against Newman, also a career high.
Central Missouri lost its season opener 86-80 at Lincoln. The Mules trailed 39-30 at halftime and shot over 50% from the field in the second half, raising their game total to 49%.
Cameron Hunter, a senior transfer from North Dakota State, led the Mules with 24 points, hitting 7-of-12 field goals, 5-of-7 3-pointers and all five free throws. He also had five rebounds and three assists.
Ja'Cor Nelson, another senior transfer from Campbell, added 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor and 4-of-6 at the foul line.
Gaven Pinkley, the Mules' lone returning starter, scored 13 points.
