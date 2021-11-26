The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team will look to right the ship this weekend.
Ailed by cold shooting in a 74-54 setback to Arkansas Tech on Tuesday, the Lions (2-3) entertain NAIA foe John Brown (7-2) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on Robert Corn Court.
MSSU looks to snap a two-game losing skid with the first coming to now No. 2 Truman State 95-89 last Saturday.
The Lions had a rough night shooting from the floor against Arkansas Tech, as MSSU connected on just 35% (21 of 59) of its attempts. The Wonderboys hit 43% of their shots overall and forced the Lions to a season-high 20 turnovers.
MSSU was led in scoring by 6-foot-7 redshirt freshman Lawson Jenkins with 14 points. Senior Stan Scott registered his first double-double of the season with 12 points and a team-high 13 rebounds.
Alex Jones and Winston Dessesow each tallied 10 points to round out the Lions in double figures.
John Brown has claimed three straight victories, headlined by stunning No. 24 Benedictine 75-67 at home on Tuesday. The Golden Eagles are coming off a COVID-19-abbreviated 8-7 season last winter.
Densier Carnes, a 6-6 forward, is John Brown’s primary weapon, leading the team with 17.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game this season. Luke Harper (6-3 guard) and Payton Guiot (6-1 guard) also average 12 points a night for the Golden Eagles.
RJ Smith leads MSSU with 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. The 6-5 senior forward also ranks third on the team with 2.5 assists.
Dessesow and Scott are each averaging 15 points per game for the Lions. Scott ranks second on the team with 8.4 boards and paces the team with 3.6 assists a game.
Christian Bundy, 6-5 junior forward from Nixa, is the only other MSSU player averaging double figures this season.
MSSU WOMEN
The Lions are fresh off their first victory of the season after defeating Missouri S&T 74-50 on the road last Saturday.
MSSU (1-2) plays host to NAIA Oklahoma Panhandle State (2-2) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Last weekend, the Lions received a career performance from Anna Hall. She scored a career-high 17 points, going 6 of 7 from the field and 5 of 5 in charities while grabbing six rebounds.
Mount Vernon product Lacy Stokes added 16 points, eight rebounds and game-highs in assists (7) and steals (4). Mia Topping chipped in 12 points to lead all MSSU bench scorers while grabbing three rebounds and handing out four assists.
Cameron Call, another former Mount Vernon standout, connected on two 3-pointers and had 11 points from the bench.
After opening the season with wins over Ozark Christian and Bacone College, Oklahoma Panhandle has suffered losses to Mid-America Christian and Southwestern Christian. The Aggies went just 5-8 during last year’s shortened season.
Top scorers for Oklahoma Panhandle 5-10 forward Cassie McCaskill, who leads the team with 18.3 points per contest. Jamiya Eaddy, a 5-7 guard, has chipped in 15.7 points a night.
The Aggies’ 6-3 post Morgan Williamson (7.3) is the team’s leading rebounder. Tateum Jones, a 5-4 guard, is tops on the squad with 5.7 assists.
For MSSU, Stokes, the true freshman, is the top statistical leader in points (20.7), rebounds (7.3) and assists (7) through the season’s first three games. Layne Skiles, 5-10 guard-forward, is averaging 11.3 points while Hall is adding 10.3 points.
Kaitlin Hunnicutt (9.7 points) and Amaya Johns (8.3 points) have also been key contributors for the Lions.
