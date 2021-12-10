The Missouri Southern basketball teams hit the road this weekend carrying some momentum.
In fact, both the men and women are on multi-game winning streaks as the Lions travel to take on MIAA foe Rogers State in Claremore, Okla.
Tip-off from the Claremore Expo Center is on tap for 1:30 p.m. Saturday for the women. The men follow at 3:30.
After suffering two close losses to open the season, the MSSU women have claimed four straight and are 2-0 in MIAA play, collecting wins over Central Oklahoma and Newman last week.
The team’s probable starting lineup is Kaitlin Hunnicutt (5-foot-8 guard), Layne Skiles (5-10 forward), Brooke Stauffer (5-9 guard), Lacy Stokes (5-4 guard) and Amaya Johns (5-10 forward).
Madi Stokes (6-3 center), Anna Hall (5-11 forward), Cameron Call (5-8 guard), Hailey Grant (6-1 guard/forward) and Mia Topping (5-7 guard) have contributed off the bench.
A Mount Vernon product, Lacy Stokes leads the team in points (19.7), rebounds (7.5) and assists (6.5). The true freshman leads the MIAA in assists-turnover ratio (3.55), assists per game, free throw attempts (51) and steals per game (2.83).
Skiles, who averages 11.2 points per game, leads all of Division II in free throw percentage as she’s gone a perfect 15-of-15 from the line. She is on a 33 consecutive made streak from the charity stripe dating back to last season.
Johns has tallied an even 10 points a contest for the Lions as well.
RSU’s projected starting five includes Jordan Lewis (5-9 guard), Katrina Christian (5-6 guard), Kloe Bowin (6-2 freshman), Vanessa Gajdosova (5-9 guard) and Bailey Kliewer (5-10 forward).
The Hillcats are 4-5 and 0-3 in MIAA play. RSU has fallen to Missouri Western (83-58), Northwest Missouri (67-59) and Pittsburg State (74-60) in league play thus far.
Kliewer is the Hillcats leading scorer as she is averaging 15.2 points a night while shooting an efficient 47% from the field. Lewis has chipped in 11.7 points per game for RSU.
MSSU has dominated this particular matchup by going 5-0 against the Hillcats since they joined the MIAA in 2019-20.
On the men’s side, the Lions are riding a three-game winning streak and boast a 5-3 record (2-0 MIAA) in the early part of this season. MSSU edged UCO 77-75 and Newman 74-70 to open its MIAA slate last week.
The Lions’ projected starting five features Winston Dessesow (6-0), Alex Jones (5-10) and Stan Scott (6-4) at the guard positions. Christian Bundy (6-5) starts at forward, while Martin Macenis (6-5) occupies the other forward spot as he’s filled in for the injured RJ Smith.
Smith, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, is out with an ankle injury and is expected to be sidelined until the end of December. Bundy stepped up big for MSSU last week by registering nearly two double-doubles and came up with a last-second putback to lift the Lions past the Bronchos 77-75 last Thursday.
Avery Taggart (6-5 guard), Lawson Jenkins (6-7 forward) and Ndongo Ndaw (6-9 forward) have received significant minutes off the bench. Aside from Smith and Bundy, Dessesow averages 16.1 points while Scott is adding 13.4 points per game.
RSU’s lineup includes Tylan Dean (6-1 guard), Devin Pullum (6-2 guard), Gerren Jackson (6-4 guard), Ugo Obineke (6-7 forward) and Joey Saracco (6-8 center).
The Hillcats, picked to finish seventh and eighth in the MIAA preseason polls, are 6-2 overall and 1-2 in conference. RSU suffered losses to Western 68-52 and Northwest 90-57 before topping PSU 82-70 on Wednesday.
Pullum is tops on the team with 16 points per game, while Saracco comes in at 10.5.
MSSU holds a 3-1 all-time record against the Hillcats.
What’s Next
The MSSU women have a quick turnaround after its matchup with RSU. The Lions return home to play host to McKendree on Monday with a 5:30 tip at Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Bearcats (1-7, 0-3 GLVC) have dropped their last three contests. McKendree features a guard-dominated lineup with Haley Zylka (5-6), Clare Breden (5-6), Kaelyn Froebe (5-7), Erin Golden (5-8) and Christy Fortune (5-10).
Fortune, a sophomore, leads the team with 14 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season. Breden (10.6) is the only other Bearcat in double figures.
The MSSU men aren’t scheduled to play again until a MIAA home tilt with Central Missouri at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Of course, the women face UCM at 5:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.