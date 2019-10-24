Wednesday night’s Meet the Lions at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center marked a key point in the preseason practice schedule for Missouri Southern’s basketball teams.
“I’m glad it’s the last pickup game before the season starts,” men’s coach Jeff Boschee said with a laugh.
The Lions’ men’s and women’s basketball teams held 20-minute, running-clock intrasquad scrimmages. And when they weren’t on the floor, the players autographed posters.
The Green team won both scrimmages — 26-10 over the Gray in the women’s scrimmage and 60-44 over the White in the men’s game.
“I thought the Green team did a much better job of sharing the basketball, moving the basketball for the whole 20 minutes,” women’s coach Ronnie Ressel said. “I thought the Gray team ... it wasn’t a matter of being selfish; they just weren’t getting very good movement. They were too cluttered, kept the ball on one side too much. And they missed some open shots as well.
“I thought the Green team pushed the ball better. They had a better flow in their offense. Defensively they did a little bit better, too, and they took care of the ball. I don’t think the Green team had a turnover, which is amazing. They made some shots, too. Last year we really struggled to make the 3-point shot, and the Green team was 4-for-9 or 4-for-10. And I thought the Green team played harder. I’m not saying the Gray didn’t play hard, but the Green played a little harder.”
As usual, the men’s scrimmage saw a lot of 3-point shots early in the shot clock, and defense was optional.
“I thought they shot the ball well, but there wasn’t much defense to hold them down,” Boschee said. “Letting our young pups get out in front of a crowd and get the jitters out a little bit. Letting our fans get to see the new guys a little bit, but it’s just get out there and have fun. That’s what this is all about really.”
One of the night’s biggest roars came when Tyriqe Jackson, 6-foot-6, 160-pound freshman from Lonoke, Arkansas, got the ball ahead of the pack and finished with a two-handed reverse over-the-head dunk.
Moments later, Jackson again had the ball on a breakaway, but this time his one-handed jam went off the heel of the rim.
Between the scrimmages, each team held 3-point shooting contests.
In a one-minute span, senior Braelon Walker defeated senior Elyjah Clark 19-16 in the final. Semifinal results saw Walker beat senior Parker Jennings 17-15 and Clark beat senior Kinzer Lambert 14-13.
Sophomore Kaiulani Jones won the women’s shootout with a 13-5 victory over sophomore Amber Buch. In the semis, Jones beat senior Destiny Cozart 16-12 and Buch beat sophomore Layne Skiles 12-7.
Both MSSU teams open their seasons on Friday, Nov. 8. The men play Winona State in Kansas City, and the women face Henderson State in Searcy, Arkansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.