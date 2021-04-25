PITTSBURG, Kan. — Missouri Southern's track and field teams broke. four school records during the Pittsburg State Tune-Up meet on Saturday on Prentice Gudgen Track inside Carnie Smith.
The Lions won a total of nine events in the meet, a tune-up for the MIAaA Championships on May 8-9, also at PSU.
MSSU thrower Rajindra Campbell continued his impressive spring with two automatic marks. He won the shot put at 64 feet, 9 inches -- breaking his own school record by nine inches -- and the discus at 189-1. Campbell ranks second nationally in the shot put and third in the discus.
Travis Petersen earned a spot in the national meet by winning the hammer throw at 217-1, breaking his own school record.
Distance standout Ryan Riddle broke the school record and the stadium record when he won the 1500 meters in 3 minutes, 44.97 seconds. The former stadium record of 3:47.27 was set 11 years ago by MSSU's Brennan Benkert.
The Lions' Gidieon Kimutai finished second in the 1500, two seconds behind Riddle. Third places went to Gabe McClain (800), Dancan Kibet (3000 steeplechase) and Taris Jackson (triple jump).
MSSU WOMEN
The Lions' 4x100 relay team of J'Zaria Cartwright, Jasmine Deckard, Cornesia Calhoun-White and Chardae Overstreet finished first in 46.23 to break the school record. Deckard also was second in the 100 and 200.
The women's team picked up four more victories from Kelie Henderson in the 1500 (4:39.64), Janeth Jepkirui in the 5000 (17:47.48), and Payton Roberts in the shot put (50-8) and discus (171-9).
In addition to Deckard, the Lions had second places by LaNea Wallace in the 400 and Katelyn Mooney in the javelin. Third places went to Precious Olatunji (100 hurdles) and Alexandra Rodriguez (hammer throw).
PITTSBURG STATE
Louis Rollins and Brett Thompson posted first-place finishes for the Gorillas' men's team.
Rollins won the 110-meter high hurdles in 14.18 seconds. He also had the fastest time in the prelims at 14.09. Raymond Brass finished second behind Rollins and also took second in the 400 hurdles.
Thompson led a 1-2-3 finish in the javelin with his throw of 232 feet, 5 inches. Joshua Hudiburg was second, and Jerod Toogood took third.
Levi Wyrick finished second in the hammer throw at 214-6, a personal best and the second-best throw in PSU history.
Konnor Swenson took third place at 198-8, the third-best mark in school history. He also was second in the shot put and third in the discus.
Other second places went to Hunter Jones in the high jump, the 4x100 relay team of Xavier Robinson, Sam Tudor, Makai Blaces and Tevin Wright Rose and the 4x400 team of Tudor, Graham Hudelson, Matthew Morris and Rollins.
More third places: Diego Contreras (5000), Trey Mooney (long jump) and Cole Sample (shot put).
Pittsburg State's women's team won five events -- Erica Schamel in the high jump (5-7.25), Christine Williams in the 200 (24.18), London Futch in the 400 (55.24), Asia Anderson in the long jump (19-6.25) and the 4x400 relay team of Emerson Tice, Madison Burt, Tracy Mosby and Futch (3:47.28).
Mosby also took second in the long jump, and Hannah Honeyman and Auna Childress were second in the 5000 and triple jump, respectively. Haven Lander tied for second in the pole vault. Kate Dawson was third in the 800.
