Break out the brooms.
The Missouri Southern volleyball team picked up a weekend sweep with a 3-2 triumph over Emporia State in MIAA action on Saturday inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Individual set scores were 25-17, 21-25, 24-26, 25-16 and 21-19. The Lions, improving to 8-8 and 3-4 in the league, have now won three straight contests.
After falling in a 2-1 hole to ESU, the Lions clawed their way to victory. MSSU jumped out to a 9-6 advantage in the fourth set following a kill from Jaryn Benning.
But the Hornets answered with a 7-5 burst to trim the deficit down to one. The Lions followed with an 11-2 rally, punctuated by a pair of kills from Amelia Neels, to pull in front 23-15.
ESU picked up one more point before MSSU closed out the set with two unanswered tallies to knot the series at two apiece.
The all-decisive fifth set was nothing short of hard-fought on both sides. The Lions had the early momentum with a 10-6 advantage after a Hornet attack error.
However, ESU rattled off four unanswered points, highlighted by three kills from Leah Mach, to deadlock the score at 10. Both sides matched each other point-by-point to 19 until Kierson Maydew slammed a kill to pull MSSU in front by one.
And the Lions clinched the victory after another Hornet attack error.
The first set was all MSSU. A kill from Maydew capped a 6-0 run and gave the Lions a 17-8 lead. MSSU never looked back.
In the second set, the Lions appeared to have the momentum with a 17-12 advantage. But ESU caught fire and knotted the series at one apiece behind a furious 13-4 rally.
The third set was one of runs as the Hornets held a 17-12 lead. MSSU followed with a 8-3 burst to tie the margin at 20.
Both sides traded points to 24 until ESU clinched the set thanks to a Lion attack error and service ace from Ainslee Stepp.
Fernanda Canedo registered a double-double to lead the Lions. The junior contributed a team-high 19 kills and recorded 11 digs, while Neels slammed 18 kills and Maydew had 14 kills.
Sophie Mader handed out a whopping 60 assists. Abbie Casper amassed 43 digs, while Hannah Allick accumulated five aces.
Maydew led MSSU with four blocks.
Megan Stretton and Mach led the Hornets with 17 kills apiece. Orianna Clements added 11 kills.
Also for ESU, Riley Bernskoetter and Stepp handed out 29 and 28 assists, respectively. Ebert paced the defense with 30 digs.
The Lions play host to MIAA rival Pittsburg State at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
