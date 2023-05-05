The Missouri Southern Lions outhit the Newman Jets 12-6 in the first round of the MIAA tourney game and went on to win 5-1 Friday in the best of three series, but it was defense and pitching that kept the Lions in the game during the first scoreless five and a half innings.
Southern starter Cole Woods (10-2, 14-19) gave up no runs and just four hits in his eight innings of work and the defense behind Woods turned four double plays to aid in the win.
"Cole was outstanding today," Southern Head Coach Bryce Darnell said. "We had some chances early, but credit their pitcher for wiggling out of it."
MIAA Freshman of the Year Ethan Clark led the Lions, going 2-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Catcher Chayton Beck was 3-3 on the day.
Southern (39-12, 25-8) scored its first two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Treghan Parker hit a lead-off double down the left field line before Clark drove him in with a one-out single past second base. Matt Miller advanced Clark to second with a single to third base before Garrett Rice plated Clark with a two-out single. Drew Davis followed with a single to right filed, but Miller was thrown out trying to score on a close play.
After putting the Jets down in order in the top of the seventh, the Lions added three more runs to their total in the bottom of the frame. Beck hit a lead-off single to left field, followed by a Nate Mieszkoswki single to right. Treghan Parker followed with a sacrifice bunt and reached on a throwing error that advanced Mieszkoswki to third and Beck to home plate and gave a Southern 3-0 lead. Colby Wilson replaced Jets starter Garrett Vandeventer. Mieskowski was waved home on a Wilson balk before Clark drove in Parker with a single to center field for his second RBI of the game and the Lions were up 5-0.
After Newman's Jack Kiser hit a lead-off single up the middle in the top of the eighth, Anthony Ferr grounded into a 5-4-3 double play. Hayden Vandepol then singled to right field and Eli Wohl ended the threat with a pop-up to Miller at first base.
Laif Hultine took the mound for the Lions in the top of the ninth and gave up a walk to Shawn Marquis before striking out Jake Angelico. Marquis advanced on a wild pitch before MIAA Player of the Year Jenner Steele advanced Marquis to third with a single to left. Jason Schneider plated Marquis with a single to right centerfield, but the Lions turned their fourth double play of the game to end it and claim the 5-1 win.
Newman's Vandenventer (6-5) was tagged with the loss. The Jets fell to 22-29 overall and 14-19 in the MIAA with the loss. Kiser finished 2-2 at the plate and was the only Newman player with multiple hits.
Clark was enthusiastic after the win.
"We could be in Cary (Cary, North Carolina, the site of the D-II World Series) in three and a half weeks. We have the talent, we just have to do what we have done all year," he said.
The Lions look to close the best of three series Saturday with a 1 p.m. start.
