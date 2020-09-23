Missouri Southern is "looking at all of the options" regarding potential football competition taking place this school year, athletics director Jared Bruggeman told the Globe on Wednesday.
Just one day after three MIAA teams announced plans to take part in football competition this fall, Bruggeman said MSSU is in the process of determining what's in the best interest of its student-athletes and the institution.
"There's so many unknowns right now that make it difficult to make that judgement of whether we'll try to play in the fall or the spring," Bruggeman said. "I am aware that Pittsburg State, Missouri Western and Nebraska-Kearney are all looking at some competition this fall. For us, we're looking at all of the options.
"It's not just going to be an athletic department decision. It's going to involve the university and require a complex decision-making process for how we move forward — whether there's anything in the fall at all or we're doing some things in the spring. I don't know if it's likely (to play in the fall) since we have a lot of bigger concerns at the moment. But certainly we would like to play something this year. I would assume at this point that the spring is a more viable option."
So far, Southern hasn't been in discussion with any nonconference schools regarding any potential games. Bruggeman said MSSU has been in communication with other MIAA schools, but those conversations have not progressed beyond seeing who wants to play and the pandemic-related factors each school is considering.
However, the opportunity to schedule competition against nonconference teams is one that intrigues Bruggeman.
"I think the opportunity to play nonconference games in the spring is one that we would not want to pass up," he said. "We typically have an all-conference schedule. So this gives us an opportunity to compete against teams outside of our conference, even if it's played in a scrimmage, with a turbo clock or whatever format."
The process of organizing football competition in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bruggeman added, is a complicated one that requires many parties within the university.
"A big part of it — and (head football coach Jeff Sims) would echo this, I believe, based off our conversations — is that we're looking at how we can best train our athletes with the restrictions in place," Bruggeman said. "How can we do that with the quarantines that occur, and how can we have a team that's able to function and get the proper practice? So, it's not like we're going to just make a decision tomorrow and say we're going to play next Saturday. It's a much more complicated process, and the process can take quite a while."
