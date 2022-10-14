Weather Alert

...Red Flag Warning Continues into Early this Evening... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY LEVELS AND GUSTY WIND FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 057, 058, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 073, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 097, 101, 101, 102, 103, 104, AND 105... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 055 Benton, Fire Weather Zone 056 Morgan, Fire Weather Zone 057 Miller, Fire Weather Zone 058 Maries, Fire Weather Zone 066 Vernon, Fire Weather Zone 067 St. Clair, Fire Weather Zone 068 Hickory, Fire Weather Zone 069 Camden, Fire Weather Zone 070 Pulaski, Fire Weather Zone 071 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 073 Bourbon, Fire Weather Zone 077 Barton, Fire Weather Zone 078 Cedar, Fire Weather Zone 079 Polk, Fire Weather Zone 080 Dallas, Fire Weather Zone 081 Laclede, Fire Weather Zone 082 Texas, Fire Weather Zone 088 Jasper, Fire Weather Zone 089 Dade, Fire Weather Zone 090 Greene, Fire Weather Zone 091 Webster, Fire Weather Zone 092 Wright, Fire Weather Zone 093 Newton, Fire Weather Zone 094 Lawrence, Fire Weather Zone 095 Christian, Fire Weather Zone 096 Douglas, Fire Weather Zone 097 Crawford, Fire Weather Zone 097 Howell, Fire Weather Zone 101 Cherokee, Fire Weather Zone 101 McDonald, Fire Weather Zone 102 Barry, Fire Weather Zone 103 Stone, Fire Weather Zone 104 Taney and Fire Weather Zone 105 Ozark. * WIND...West to southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph into early evening. Winds will quickly decrease by mid evening and shift to the north. * HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&