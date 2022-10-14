The Missouri Southern cross country programs will be in action on Saturday as the Lions will race in the Old Glory Gallop hosted by Dallas Baptist University at Lynn Creek Park.
The men's 8k race will kick off at 8 a.m. with the women's 5k running at 9.
Southern's men come into the race ranked No. 1 in the latest Central Region ratings, while the men are ranked 9th nationally. The Lions have a pair of team wins this year at Rogers State and at the Missouri Southern Stampede, as well as a third-place finish at the prestigious Chile Pepper Festival two weeks ago.
Gidieon Kimutai has a pair of MIAA Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week Awards, while Riley Simpson earned the honor in week one.
The Southern women finished second to open the season at Rogers State as freshman Lilah Genel took home the individual title and MIAA Women's Cross Country Runner of the Week honors that week.
The Lions finished seventh at the Southern Stampede and were 13th at the Chile Pepper two weeks ago.
A total of 22 schools and 37 teams will be competing in the event with the Lions serving as the lone MIAA representative of a field that includes schools from the Great American Conference and the Lone Star Conference, as well as the NAIA and Division III.
After this race, the Lions will be back at home as Southern plays host to the 2022 MIAA Cross Country Championships on Nov. 5 at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
