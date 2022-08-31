The Missouri Southern men's and women's cross country teams will open up the regular season on Thursday as the Lions travel to Rogers State to compete in the RSU Invitational at Mohawk Sports Complex in Tulsa.
The races will feature teams from RSU, East Central and John Brown. The men's 6k race starts at 8:30 a.m., while the women's 4k races follow at 9.
The Southern men were picked to win the MIAA this year and have also been ranked ninth nationally and second in the Central Region by the United States Track and Field and Coaches Association.
For the men Gidieon Kimutai and Ryan Riddle have combined to win the last three individual championships at the conference meet with Riddle winning last year. Kimutai did not compete last year in cross country due to injury, but will be back for his junior year with the Lions.
Riddle, Rutledge and Simpson were All-MIAA and All-Region honoree's with Riddle and Rutledge also picking up All-American honors.
Returning for the men are Riddle, Kimutai, JP Rutledge, Gabe McClain, Landon Fatino, Zachary Finley, Santiago Granados, Evan Northcutt and Riley Simpson. The Lions added a Division I transfer in Clayton Whitehead and 10 freshmen to round out the roster this year.
For the women Kelie Henderson is back after being an All-MIAA honoree and along with Grace Scott, Kayanna Gaines, Jenari Lopez and Riley Vickrey is back to lead and mentor seven freshmen.
After this week, the Lions will be off for a week before they play host to the Southern Stampede on Sept. 17.
