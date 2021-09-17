The Missouri Southern cross country teams will be hosting the 31st annual Southern Stampede on Saturday morning at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
The sixth-ranked men will host a field that includes three Division II ranked programs, while the women will host a field that has four Division II and one Division I ranked team.
Races begin at 8 a.m. with the JUCO/College women's race, while the university women's race kicks off at 8:30. The JUCO/College men's race starts at 9 a.m. with the final collegiate race, the university men's race starting at 9:45.
There will also be six different high school races ran throughout the morning into the early afternoon. The first high school girls race starts with the large school at 10:30 a.m. while small school starts at 11:05.
The prep boys races start at 11:40 a.m. with the large school teams and 12:15 p.m. with small school squads.
The Lions highlight the men's race as Southern is the top-ranked team in the field. Southern moved up to No. 6 in the latest Division II Rankings and the Lions continue to be the top-ranked team in the Central Region. Also ranked in the field is No. 26-ranked Nebraska-Kearney and No. 28-ranked Mississippi College.
Central Missouri, Emporia State, Newman, Pittsburg State and Washburn from the MIAA, as well as a host of other top-flight Division II and NAIA programs will also compete.
On the women's side, No. 6 ranked University of Arkansas will join Missouri State as the two lone Division II programs in the field. No. 12 ranked Southwest Baptist is the top-ranked women's squad, while No. 22 Dallas Baptist, No. 29 Mississippi College and No. 30 Nebraska-Kearney join the field.
The Southern men won their opening meet two weeks ago, taking the team and individual title at Southwest Baptist as Ryan Riddle won the individual medal. The women were sixth, led by Ashlee Kuykendall who placed 13th.
