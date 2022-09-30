FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The sixth-ranked Missouri Southern men's cross country program raced lights-out on Friday as the Lions finished third at the Chile Pepper Festival hosted by the University of Arkansas.
The Lions finished third, just eight points out of second-place as Gidieon Kimutai was seventh and Ryan Riddle placed ninth in a stacked field with some of the best runners from the NCAA, NAIA and JUCO.
Kimutai crossed the 8k finish line in a time of 23 minutes, 57 seconds, while Riddle finished his race in a time of 24:02.9. JP Rutledge finished 31st in a time of 24:33.1, while Riley Simpson was 50th in a time of 24:48.6.
Kelton Sorrell was 75th in a time of 25:06.3, while Clayton Whitehead finished in 8th at 25:07.5. Kaden Cole crossed the line just two seconds later at 25:09.5, while Jaden Deaton and Georgan Patrylak finished in times of 25:34.9 and 25:50.0. Zachary Finley (25:57.2) and Gabe McClain (26:03.9) round out the men's times.
Arkansas won the men's competition with 61 points followed by Colby CC at 149. The Lions were third at 157, followed by Iowa Central CC, Kansas State, Mississippi College, Nebraska-Kearney, Arkansas State, East Central and CSU - Pueblo to round out the top-ten team scores.
WOMEN TAKE 13TH
The Lions performed well, finishing as the fourth-highest Division II program and defeating nine Division I programs in the process.
Lilah Genel led the way for the women with a 50th-place finish, crossing the 5k finish line in a time of 17:45.3. Jenari Lopez finished 10 seconds back at 17:55.1 to place 61st, while Kayanna Gaines crossed the line in a time of 18:00.4.
Kelie Henderson finished in a time of 18:33.0, while Riley Hawkins crossed in a time of 18:36.7. Alana Bundy (19:09.9) and Shelby Kihega (19:17.3) finished off the individual times for the Lions.
The University of Arkansas was first, followed by Southern Miss, Dallas Baptist, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Nebraska-Kearney, CSU - Pueblo, Abilene Christian, Belmont and Arkansas State to round out the top 10 teams.
The Lions will be back in action on Oct. 15 at the Dallas Baptist Old Glory Gallop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.