The Missouri Southern cross country teams will be in Fayetteville this Friday as the Lions will compete in the Chile Pepper Festival hosted by the University of Arkansas.
The women's 5k will take part at 4:30 p.m. while the men's 8k will run at 5.
Southern's nationally ranked men's program moved up to No. 6 in the latest United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll today. The Lions are No. 1 in the latest regional poll.
Southern roared at its latest meet, taking the team title at the 33rd running of the Missouri Southern Stampede. The Lions had the top two runners in the race as Gidieon Kimutai and Ryan Riddle finished one right after the other.
Kimutai went on to win MIAA and National Runner of the Week honors that week. Southern placed five runners in the top-23 of the race.
The women finished seventh at the Stampede led by Lilah Genel who placed 15th individually. Jenari Lopez finished 24th in the race. The Ladies were second in their opening meet of the year at Rogers State where Genel took home the individual title.
The race will feature a who's-who of collegiate cross country programs from around the country, including some of the best schools from all divisions of the NCAA and the NAIA.
After this meet, the Lions will compete on Oct. 15 at the DBU Old Glory Gallop hosted by Dallas Baptist University.
