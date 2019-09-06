Expectations are sky high for Missouri Southern's men's cross country team.
And with good reason.
For starters, the Lions return all seven runners — led by champion Gidieon Kimutai — who finished in the top-20 in the MIAA Championships as the Lions totaled 31 points and won their 11th league crown by 70 points.
And then this summer, Ryan Riddle, former prep standout at Webb City, joined the squad after transferring from the University of Tulsa.
"The first week (of fall practice) was a little rough, getting everybody back in the routine," MSSU distance coach Jamie Burnham said. "But after that everyone has gotten back into step.
"We have a really good, solid seven right now. I feel pretty good about it right now. It looks like if everything goes right — no injuries or anything like that you always have to worry about — it could be a pretty special season."
In addition to Kimutai, the returnees from last year's championship squad are Cody Berry, Jared Ozee, Nickson Kiptoo, Kevin Koester, Josh Webb and Michael Shanahan.
Among the newcomers, J.P. Rutledge, a freshman from Riverton, suffered an injury during the summer and is "running but not racing right now," Burnham said.
In preseason rankings, the Lions are first in the MIAA and Central Region polls and sixth in the national poll. But with all the accolades and expectations, the Lions know they still must go out and perform.
"We'd love to have a better performance at nationals (after placing 11th last year)," Burnham said. "But it's the start of the season, so we have to start with Step 1.
"I've told them I hope you guys didn't go away last season thinking this (conference title) was going to be handed to you. There will be some challenges to it for sure."
WOMEN'S TEAM
The women's squad, which is picked second behind Pittsburg State in the MIAA poll, also is led by talented runners, but there is not as much depth in the lineup.
Ashley Kuykendall placed third in last year's conference meet, and Juliana Determan also earned all-conference honors.
"Ashley and Juliana look really good right now," Burnham said. "Kelie Henderson is a sophomore this year and looks really solid. Alice Evans and Mady Gepford round out our top five, and after that are seniors Gabrielle Hill and Abbi Rogers.
"We have a good group of girls. We are a little thin this year. I have 15 girls but six of them are half-milers, not really cross country runners."
Maegen Derfelt, a freshman from Carl Junction, and Danielle Prince could break into the top seven, Burnham said.
"This time of year is really bad for Danielle because she has really bad asthma," Burnham said. "With this humidity, she's really been slowed down. We're not going to race her this weekend. Once we get a break in the weather, she should be in there."
SCHEDULE
Both Missouri Southern teams open their seasons this morning at the Southwest Baptist Invitational in Bolivar.
The Missouri Southern Stampede is two weeks later on Sept. 21, and it's the first of three home meets for the Lions this fall. The Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course is also the site of the MIAA Championships on Oct. 26 and the Central Region Championships on Nov. 9.
