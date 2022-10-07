Missouri Southern took the lead in spurts Friday but could not hold back visiting Fort Hays State in an MIAA women's volleyball match.
The Tigers won 25-17, 25-20, 25-20.
Fort Hays (8-10, 3-7 MIAA) was led by Mykah Eshbaugh with 12 kills and Riley Tinder with 11.
The Lions (8-10, 3-6) were topped by Fernanda Canedo with eight kills and 10 digs. Sophie Mader added 23 assists and eight digs. Amelia Neels and Irina Alekseeva led in kills with six apiece.
Missouri Southern came from behind to tie the second set at 14-all, 17-all and 18-all before the Tigers went on a 7-2 run to close the set out.
In the third set, the Lions jumped out to 7-3 and 11-9 leads before Fort Hays went on a 9-3 run and never looked back.
Missouri Southern will entertain fifth-ranked Nebraska-Kearney at 7 p.m. Saturday.
