After upsetting No. 4 in the country last Saturday on its home floor, the Missouri Southern men's basketball team was unable to pick up a win on the road this week as it dropped two games.
On Saturday, the Lions fell to Central Missouri 67-59.
And in similar fashion, MSSU watched a halftime lead slip away due to poor shooting. Against Lincoln on Thursday the Lions shot just 39% for the game and about 21% on 3-pointers.
Saturday turned in similar results. UCM held Southern to 42% shooting overall (33.3% in second half) and 21% from beyond the arc (1 for 12 in second half).
The Lions led 35-28 at halftime and held a nine-point advantage at one point. They were still ahead by eight points (46-38) with 13 minutes left in the game. But then the Mules tied it at 48 about four minutes later.
A Christian Bundy layup with 6:12 to go put MSSU back on top 50-49. Central Missouri's Gaven Pinkley drilled a three on the next possession to make it 52-50 and MSSU played from behind the remainder of the game.
The Lions had three players in double figures: Bundy (13), Winston Dessesow (10) and Sam Thompson (10). The Mules had four: Mikel Henderson (15), Kobe Campbell (13), Trey Sides (12) and Pinkley (11).
