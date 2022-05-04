Missouri Southern’s softball team is accustomed to being in the position of an underdog.
That will be no different as the Lions open postseason play on Thursday afternoon. MSSU is the sixth seed and will take on third-seeded Rogers State in the opening round of the MIAA tournament at 4 p.m. in Edmond, Okla.
The Lions are back in the conference tournament for the second straight season.
“A new season starts right now,” MSSU coach Hallie Blackney said on Wednesday. “Everybody is 0-0. In the postseason, anything can happen. We are seeded a little lower than we were last year, which we all embrace because the underdog mindset is us. We are in for a dogfight every single game. I embrace that underdog mindset.”
MSSU (26-23, 14-12 MIAA) finished the regular season with a winning record for a third consecutive year. The Lions also finished above .500 in MIAA play for a second straight season and first since the 2000-02 campaigns.
Withers, Vargas headline seven Lions named All-MIAA
MSSU had seven players named to the All-MIAA team, the league announced in a release on Wednesday afternoon.
The group of honorees was headlined by Leighton Withers and Yazmin Vargas, who earned first-team recognition. Both picked up honorable mention honors last season.
A junior utility player, Withers leads the team with eight home runs and a .661 slugging percentage while hitting .348 with 12 doubles and 42 RBI.
A sophomore outfielder, Vargas led the team with 46 runs scored, 16 walks and 23 stolen bases. She’s hitting .342 with 50 hits, seven doubles, five triples, two home runs and 14 driven in.
Also receiving All-MIAA laurels for the Lions included Josie Tofpi, Kara Amos, Bailey Lacy, Ashylnn Williams and Adrianna Young.
Tofpi was named a second-team All-MIAA selection at shortstop, becoming a three-time All-MIAA pick at the position. Amos is a second-team honoree at utility/pitcher for the second year in a row and was named to the Gold Glove team as a pitcher.
Lacy, Williams and Young earned honorable mention recognition as a pitcher, catcher and outfielder, respectively.
Continuing to play underdog
Proving doubters wrong last season, MSSU finished 30-15-1 and an impressive 19-6-1 in the MIAA. The Lions were picked to finish 11th in the preseason polls that season.
“Missouri Southern surprised a lot of people,” Blackney said of last season. “This year, we’ve dealt with our fair share of adversity off the field. We were shut down for a week and a half. We’ve had COVID, family deaths and illnesses. It has been a battle the entire year, not always having the full team available.
“I think we’ve handled the adversity as well as we possibly could and I’m proud of them for that. Because of the experience we got last year, it’s helped us continue to push this year. With us making it to Oklahoma City last year, it should help us with experience for tomorrow.”
RSU (43-9, 20-6 MIAA) enters the tournament as the sixth-ranked team in the country and are spearheaded by a stellar pitching staff.
Andrea Morales, a 5-foot-8 senior, has logged a 1.01 ERA in 32 appearances and has registered 265 strikeouts and walked only 21 in 179 2/3 innings of work.
Opponents are hitting a minuscule .144 against the reigning MIAA Pitcher of the Year.
“Andrea Morales is very, very good,” Blackney said. “But we’ve planned for her. We are going to give it our best shot. We are going to try and get creative with some stuff. They are known to have great pitching. It’s Morales, M’Kayla Hillman and then there’s a lefty behind them.”
Elexis Watson leads RSU’s offense with a .383 average, including 12 long balls and 26 RBI.
The Hillcats ousted the Lions from the league playoffs last season in a 2-1 pitcher’s duel. RSU won the season series with a doubleheader sweep by scores of 1-0 and 6-3 over MSSU on March 26.
“They make routine plays on defense,” Blackney said. “They are a little more athletic this year than last, especially up the middle. They have big swingers, but I have full confidence in our pitching staff. If we can scratch across a couple runs, it might be a good day for us.”
The MSSU-RSU winner will take on the winner of Central Oklahoma and Nebraska-Kearney at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The loser will take on the UCO-UNK loser at 1:30 on Friday.
