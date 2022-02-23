The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team is in control of its own destiny as it embarks on the final week of the regular season.
And the Lions have a chance at accomplishing something no other team in school history has done: winning a regular-season conference title.
With just two more wins, MSSU can clinch at least a share of the MIAA title with No. 6 Fort Hays State.
The Lions (20-5, 17-3 MIAA), riding an impressive 13-game winning streak, close out their regular-season slate at Washburn at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Central Oklahoma at 1:30 Saturday.
“They know what’s on the line,” MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said on Tuesday evening. “Practice has been good the last couple of days. Our focus has been good. We are still taking a business approach to every game and making sure we take that next step up and stay focused.
“It’s exciting. The kids are excited about it, but we still have to go play two ball games against two really good teams in Washburn and Central Oklahoma. They are vying and trying to get as good a seed as they can as well. It’s going to be a challenge, but our kids are excited about it.”
With a 13-13 record and 11-9 mark in conference, Washburn enters Thursday’s action sitting eighth in the league. The Ichabods are coming off a lopsided 71-49 home-victory over Northeastern State on Tuesday.
The Lions defeated WU 69-50 on Jan. 13 at Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. Lacy Stokes led the way with 18 points for MSSU while Amaya Johns added 15. Hailey Grant logged a double-double with 13 rebounds and 12 points.
WU was paced by 5-foot-9 guard Hunter Bentley with 20 points.
“Washburn is such a good team defensively,” Ressel said. “They get out and guard and they play physical. They’ll push the ball up and down the floor. Hunter Bentley is one of the better guards in our league. She has been for the last four years. She gives them a big time scorer. They play extremely hard. They execute offensively and defensively.”
UCO entered Wednesday night’s action with a 16-10 record and 12-8 MIAA mark. The Bronchos are currently seventh in the league and lost to MSSU 81-74 in Joplin two months ago.
Stokes had a monster night, pouring in a then career-high 33 points for the Lions.
Ressel said 6-foot-3 forward Kelsey Johnson poses some challenges. Johnson collected 15 points and 10 boards against MSSU earlier this season.
“They are very up tempo,” Ressel said. “Defensively, they are going to pick up full court. They are going to try and create a lot of turnovers, get easy baskets. They got one of the best big kids in the country with Kelsey Johnson in the post. That’s going to be a big challenge for us. We have to do a good job of helping and making sure we recover against their shooters. Again, taking care of the basketball and rebounding will be two big keys for us.”
The closest MSSU has gotten to winning the regular-season conference crown is a trio of runner-up finishes from 1993 to 1996. In Carrie Kaifes’ first season at the helm during the 1995-96 campaign, the Lions were just a win away from being in a four-way tie for first with Pittsburg State, Missouri S&T and Central Missouri.
History could be made by the end of the week for the Lions.
“With where we were picked in the preseason and what we’ve accomplished this year, it speaks volumes to the type of young ladies we have in the program and the direction our program is going,” Ressel said. “We have made big strides this year. Maybe a little bit more than what we initially expected, but the kids have done an unbelievable job staying focused and being engaged with every practice and every game.”
