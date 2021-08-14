Missouri Southern’s soccer team plays host to Missouri State in an exhibition game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hal Bodon Field on the MSSU campus.
The Lions, coached by Aaron Tilsen, played the Bears three times during the COVID-19 season a year ago. They played two exhibition games last fall, with Missouri State winning 2-0 in the first one before the second game two days later ended in a 1-1 tie.
The Bears won again 3-1 on March 19 as part of the Lions’ amended spring season. Missouri Southern went 4-9 during the spring and 1-4 against MIAA teams, beating No. 8-ranked Central Missouri 3-2 in overtime.
The Lions also qualified for the MIAA Postseason Tournament for the first time since 2017, losing 2-1 at Northwest Missouri.
The Bears, who finished 4-7-2 last year, lost an exhibition game 2-1 to Creighton last Tuesday in Kansas City. They open regular-season play Aug. 19 at Murray State.
Missouri Southern returns 16 players from last year’s team, and 10 of them started at least one game.
Two seniors are back — Lily Spikereit and Tayler Ohu — and Allie Cook and Erin Fisher are seniors who transferred from Southwest Minnesota State.
After Sunday’s game, the Lions have home scrimmages against Southwest Baptist at 6 p.m. on Aug. 27 and Drury on Aug. 29 at 2.
Missouri Southern faces Upper Iowa in its season opener on Sept. 3 in Mankato, Minnesota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.