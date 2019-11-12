Zoe Campbell, 6-foot-3 junior from Australia, is off to a flying start for Missouri Southern’s women’s basketball team.
In this past Friday’s season opener against Henderson State, Campbell set career highs with 21 points and 16 rebounds. The next day against Harding, she broke the school record with seven blocked shots despite getting in early foul trouble.
“She made shots,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “The first game against Henderson State, they got to the basket quite a bit, and she did a good job deflecting shots and altering other shots, and she went and got rebounds. I thought she did a nice job in the post finishing around the basket. She was off to a good start against Harding — she had our first four points around the rim — and got in foul trouble. She’s really improved and has a lot of confidence. Now, do I expect 21 and 16 every night from her? No, but if she can give us 10 points or so, six or seven rebounds and block shots, which she has ... she’ll be more consistent on the defensive end, and on the offensive end, if she sees the ball go in early, she will be OK. I’m pleased with her progress.”
Unfortunately, the Lions lost both games in the MIAA/Great American Conference Challenge at Searcy, Arkansas.
The Lions open their home schedule at 5:30 tonight against Graceland University of Lamoni, Iowa. The Yellowjackets, who are members of the NAIA Heart of America Conference, are 1-3 with a victory over St. Louis Pharmacy 80-69 and losses to Haskell, Morningside and William Woods by an average of 23.3 points.
Caleese Bair, 5-foot-9 sophomore guard, leads Graceland at 17.8 points per game, and 6-0 junior forward Kailey Boden adds 11.0 points.
Guard Destiny Cozart leads the Lions’ offense at 19.5 points, followed by forward Chasidee Owens at 18.5 and Campbell at 13.5.
The Lions’ two big problems this past weekend were turnovers — 47 in two games, 21 more than the opponents — and missed free throws — 25 total in 67 attempts.
“That’s not a good combination,” Ressel said. “Against Henderson State, we not only had too many turnovers but we had some at the wrong time in the aspect that we were making a run to get back in the game, get within five or six or seven points and then turn it over two trips in a row and the deficit goes back to double digits.
“We didn’t shoot free throws well at all in either game. To me, it’s a mental thing, a confidence thing, something we have to do better.
“Against Harding I thought we played harder, more aggressive and did more positive things offensively. We didn’t have as many turnovers (18), but it was still too many. Destiny made some perimeter shots. ... I thought our offense flowed better against Harding, and at times, our defense was better. Our effort for the entire game was good. We played at a better pace than we did against Henderson State.”
BROADCAST
Tonight’s game will not be on radio because of a schedule conflict with the Joplin High School football coaches show.
The game will be live streamed on Missouri Southern’s YouTube channel. It can be accessed via mssulions.com, and the game will be webcast on themiaa.com.
CONFERENCE CHALLENGE
MIAA teams went 13-15 in this past weekend’s conference challenges — 6-8 against the Great American Conference and 7-7 against the Northern Sun Conference.
Fort Hays State, Central Oklahoma and Nebraska-Kearney are the three MIAA teams who went 2-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.