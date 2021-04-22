MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri made two first-half goals stand and held on to beat Missouri Southern 2-1 on Thursday afternoon in the MIAA Women’s Soccer Spring Tournament.
The Bearcats (4-3-1) grabbed an early lead on Sophie Cissell’s goal in the seventh minute. Cissell then set up Teagan Blackburn’s goal in the 23rd minute for a 2-0 lead at halftime.
The Lions (4-9) scored in the 76th minute when Maya Greenquist’s shot found the back of the net, her team-high fifth goal of the season.
The Lions had another scoring chance late in the game, but Lariah’s Boone’s shot was blocked by a Bearcats defender.
In the other half of the “3-4 Seed Bracket,” Fort Hays State topped Rogers State 2-1. According to the original bracket posted by the MIAA, the Lions and Rogers State are scheduled to play on Sunday in the seventh-place game at a site to be determined.
In the “1-2 Bracket,” Central Oklahoma beat Emporia State 1-0 and Missouri Western beat Northeastern State 2-1 in a shootout after the teams battled to a 3-3 tie after two overtimes.
Newman blanked Nebraska-Kearney 2-0 in the ninth-place match.
Central Missouri and Washburn opted out of the tournament.
