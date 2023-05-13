Missouri Southern baseball entered Saturday needing three wins to become MIAA tournament champions.
They got one but couldn't pick up another as they fell 15-0 in seven innings to Central Missouri in the championship.
The Mules (41-13) came into the game without a blemish in the tournament so the Lions (42-15) would have had to beat them twice in order to win the championship.
After losing to Northeastern State 8-3 on Friday, MSSU got revenge on Saturday with a run-rule victory of 12-1 in seven innings to set up its chance at UCM.
GAME 1
Down 1-0 in the top of the third, MSSU all but put the game away.
The scoring in the eight-run inning began when Henry Kusiak drew a walk with the bases loaded. Ethan Clark followed that up with a bases-clearing triple to make it 4-1. Back-to-back doubles from Garrett Rice and Drew Davis scored Clark and Rice to make it 6-1. Then, Matt Miller did what he's known for and drove a 2-2 pitch over the center field fence to make it 8-1.
The Lions scored four more in the fourth to set up the run-rule.
Four players finished with two hits as Nate Mieszkowski finished 2 for 3 with a run scored and one RBI. Rice was 2 for 4 and added one run and RBI. Miller and Davis both finished 2 for 5. Miller led the team with three RBIs while Davis had one. Both players scored twice themselves.
Trent Harris pitched all seven innings and struck out eight River Hawks. He was able to limit the damage by holding the opponents to just one run on six hits and four walks. Harris threw 98 pitches in the contest.
GAME 2
The championship matchup went to the Mules from the first inning.
Central Missouri scored four runs on Kyle Moore in the first and were leading 7-0 by the end of the top of the third.
The score would stay that way until the sixth. The Mules added two in the sixth frame and poured it on in the seventh with six more runs to force the run-rule.
The Lions committed two errors on defense and only managed two hits on offense against UCM starter Cole Schroeder. Those hits went to Clark and Treghan Parker. Rice drew a walk against Schroeder and was hit by a pitch from Harrison Babbitt, who threw the last inning.
Central tallied 18 hits and had three from Vance Tobol and Cole Moore. Tobol led the team with four RBIs. Jack Schark scored four times to lead the team in runs.
