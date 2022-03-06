KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2022 MIAA championship game at times resembled a boxing match.
It was a knockdown, drag-out and physical brand of basketball for 40 minutes.
And in the end, second-seeded Fort Hays State was left standing, making just a few more plays down the stretch to secure a 48-42 victory over top-seeded Missouri Southern on Sunday afternoon in the historic Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City.
Making their first championship appearance since 1996, the Lions (24-6) saw their program-best 17-game win streak came to a close. MSSU finished as the MIAA runner-up and is a shoo-in to get into next week’s NCAA regional tournament.
The 90 combined points in the game marked the lowest scoring output in a title game in the MIAA tournament’s history.
“It was an exciting game,” MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said. “Both teams played extremely hard and guarded the heck out of each other. That’s how championship games should be. I’m very proud of our kids and the way they played for 40 minutes. Hays is a very good team. I have to give them a lot of credit. They made a couple more plays than we did down the stretch. That was the difference in the ballgame.”
Facing a 26-23 deficit at the break, the Lions came out of the half with some offensive momentum. Lacy Stokes hit a freebie and a 3-pointer from the left wing to propel MSSU to a 27-26 lead with 7:52 to play in the third quarter.
The Tigers answered right back with a 7-0 run, highlighted by consecutive triples from Katie Wagner and Jaden Hobbs to take a 33-27 advantage with 4:19 to go. MSSU went on a 7-3 spurt — ignited by five straight points from Hailey Grant — to close out the third period and trim the deficit to 36-34.
And then came the fourth quarter, which saw two points apiece from both teams in the first six minutes of play.
As FHSU head coach Tony Hobson put it, “If you scored, it was almost by accident.”
In the final three minutes, 33 seconds of the game, Madi Stokes cut the score to 38-37 on a freebie for the Lions. Cydney Bergmann then drained a jumper to widen the Tigers’ lead to three with 3:01 remaining.
But then MSSU’s Layne Skiles stepped up and knocked down a clutch corner trey to deadlock the score at 40-40 with 2:22 to go. Then five seconds later on the next possession, Hobbs hit a 3 from the right wing to pull FHSU in front by three.
The Lions’ cut the score to 43-42 when Lacy Stokes buried a heavily contested jumper from the corner with 1:22 left. A free throw from Kate Dilsaver provided the Tigers with a two-point cushion with 53 seconds remaining.
MSSU threatened to take the lead when Brooke Stauffer attempted a 3 with 41.4 seconds to go, but her attempt was off the mark. FHSU put the game away thanks to a baseline drive and two free throws from Sydney Golladay to account for the final scoring.
“That was a tough game,” Hobson said. “You have two teams that are both good, good defensive teams. They both wanted to win pretty bad. It was rough. It was a really tough game to officiate because you had two teams just battling each other. I thought our defense was tough today. It was spot on again. I’m just proud of the way we didn’t back down.”
It was a defensive battle early on as both squads were deadlocked at 4-4 by the first media timeout with 4:46 to go in the first quarter. MSSU drew first blood when Layne Skiles hit a pair of freebies nine seconds into the game, while FHSU knotted the score after a putback from Sydney Golladay.
After FHSU received back-to-back scores from Whitney Randall to take an 8-4 lead, Hailey Grant scored on a driving layup and Lacy Stokes knotted the score with a short jumper in the lane with 1:41 left.
The second quarter was one of runs as FHSU rattled off runs of 8-5 and 7-0 to build a 23-13 advantage when Cydney Bergmann finished a layup inside with 4:03 to go in the second quarter.
“I had no doubt we would be able to get back and (potentially) win the basketball game,” Ressel said. “The kids believed in it as well. They believed in each other and had a lot of confidence in each other. Our kids didn’t have any quit and it showed for the 40 minutes we played today.”
MSSU got back to its brand of basketball late in the second period as it went on a 10-0 run over the final three minutes. Redshirt freshman Kaitlin Hunnicutt highlighted the stretch as she buried a 3 from the right wing, tying the game at 23-23 with 47 seconds left.
But Jaden Hobbs had a quick answer as she splashed home from long-distance to give FHSU a three-point lead at the break.
Hobbs, named to the all-tournament team, poured in 10 points to lead the Tigers (28-3). Wagner finished with nine points, nine rebounds and three assists.
Whitney Randall was selected as the tourney Most Outstanding Player. She amassed eight points and five boards in the championship game.
The Lions were paced by Lacy Stokes with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists. FHSU’s defense held the MIAA Freshman and Player of the Year in check as she was just 4 of 17 shooting.
Skiles tallied 10 points for MSSU. Both Stokes and Skiles were named to the all-tourney team.
“We did a good job on (Lacy) Stokes,” Hobson said. “She’s a great player, but the great thing about that team is, you don’t win 17 straight in this league with one player. They have a bunch of them. They’re deep and they are a good team. We have a lot of respect for them. They play hard and today we were just a little bit better.”
The NCAA will host the Division II selection show at 9 p.m. Sunday. The Lions moved up to fifth in the last release of the region rankings that came out on Feb. 23.
If selected, MSSU will be in the Central Region. The conference champions from the MIAA, Northern Sun and Great American Conference receive an automatic bid with the rest of the field filled with the top five remaining teams at-large.
FHSU, which was the top seed, is the likely team to host the region. All games would then be played at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays, Kan.
“The kids are hurt right now because we wanted to win this championship,” Ressel said. “But the kids have to be proud. We’ve had a great season so far. I believe we will have the opportunity to play again in the regional tournaments. We just have to keep our heads up and be proud of what we have accomplished so far this year. It’s just a tribute to the hard work they’ve put in this year.”
