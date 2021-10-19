WICHITA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern volleyball team had multiple players put up solid numbers on Tuesday night, but the Lions fell to Newman in a 3-1 setback.
Individual set scores were 19-25, 25-23, 23-25 and 19-25.
The Lions (3-18, 0-11 MIAA) were led by Armyni Perales with 11 kills and three blocks, while Sophie Mader just missed out on a double-double with 34 assists and nine digs.
Kierson Maydew had nine kills and three blocks, while Amelia Neels had nine kills, three aces and four blocks. Brooklynn McCain had 18 digs, while Eimily-Kate Lonergan and Josey Goldberg posted seven and six kills apiece.
Newman (8-10, 4-8 MIAA) was led by Riley Daugherty with 15 kills.
The first set saw just one tied score but no lead changes as Newman led throughout the set. The Jets ked 12-5, but the Lions fought back and got within four (15-11). That would be as close as Southern got in the set.
Set two saw the Lions jump out to an 8-6 lead and Southern held a slim lead throughout the set. The Jets tied it at 23, but a kill from Lonergan and a block from Maydew gave the Lions the set.
Set three saw nine ties and five lead changes as the Lions led 14-12 midway through. The Jets tied it at 14, 15 and 16, before taking an 18-16 lead late. Newman pushed to a 22-18 lead and didn’t look back. A kill from Neels got the Lions within a point at 24-23, but the Jets finished off the set.
The final set was tight with ten ties and four changes of the lead. The Jets got out to a 5-1 lead, but the Lions tied the set at five and again at six, before taking a 7-6 lead. The set was tied at eight, nine, ten, 11, and 12, before Newman took a 14-12 lead. The Lions tied it at 15 on an ace from Frankie Enna, but the Jets stormed ahead again, leading 21-17 and didn’t look back.
Southern out blocked the Jets 8-5 and had a 58-57 advantage in digs and 6-3 in aces.
MSSU plays host to Missouri Western on Friday and Northwest Missouri on Saturday.
