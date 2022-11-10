ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Despite the final outcome, Missouri Southern volleyball coach Kalie Mader was pleased with how her team finished the season as it squared off against one of the best teams in the country.
The eighth-seeded Lions saw their season end in a 3-0 setback to top-seeded and 10th ranked Northwest Missouri State in the quarterfinals of the MIAA Tournament on Thursday night inside the St. Joseph Civic Arena.
Individual set scores were 17-25, 19-25 and 17-25. MSSU finished 13-17 on the season.
“I thought the girls played really hard,” Mader said. “I thought the rallies were really long, and I thought we did several good things. But I don’t think we did enough good things in a row.”
The Lions received 15 kills from Fernanda Canedo, while Sophie Mader dished out 28 assists and added nine digs and Abbie Casper had 27 digs. Jaryn Benning had eight kills and 10 digs, while Hannah Allick had 14 digs.
Northwest Missouri (24-5) was led by Payton Kirchhoefer with 17 kills and 20 digs.
The opening set saw both teams trade points until a 5-0 run from the Bearcats gave Northwest an 18-11 lead. MSSU got within four, but that would be as close as the Lions would get.
Set two again saw the teams trade points and a kill from Irina Alekseeva gave the Lions an 8-7 lead early on. NWMSU led 14-12 midway and the Lions got within a point on multiple occasions before the Bearcats scored seven of the final nine points to take the set.
NWMSU opened a 9-1 lead in the final set, but the Lions went on a 7-3 run to get within four at 12-8 midway through the set. A 3-1 run for the Lions shortly thereafter got MSSU within four, but the Lions wouldn’t be able to make much of a dent.
Casper finished the season with 683 digs, the second-most in a single-season at MSSU. Her 5.64 digs per set mark also ranks second-best in a single season. Mader finished the season with 1,105 assists, while Canedo finished the season with 387 kills for a 3.23 kills per set average.
Casper, Canedo and Amelia Neels all earned second-team All-MIAA honors, while Mader was an honorable mention pick. The Lions’ season was highlighted with signature victories over three nationally-ranked opponents, including No. 19 Central Oklahoma, No. 14 Washburn and No. 24 Central Missouri.
“We have a lot of things to be proud of this season,” Mader said. “It’s something we can certainly build on for next season.”
MSSU graduates Casper, Mader, Alekseeva and Kierson Maydew.
“Our four seniors led our culture day in and day out,” Mader said. “They were never short on hard work and had great attitudes, pushing everybody to be the best they can possibly be. Anytime you have an opportunity to coach young women like that, it’s a blessing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.