FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Missouri Southern baseball team dropped two games on Saturday, falling 17-10 in game one and 7-3 in game two against Nova Southeastern to conclude the four-game trip in Florida.
MSSU (3-5) saw the bats come alive in the opener, scoring seven runs in the fourth inning and hit three home runs in the game.
Tyler Ferguson went 2 for 4 with a grand slam, while Ryan Doran was 2 for 5 with a home run and two runs scored.
Nate Mieszkowski had a pinch-hit two-run homer, while Tommy Stevenson and Clay Milas drove in a run each. Henry Kusiak, Milas, Stevenson and Parker had a run each.
In game one, Chase Beiter started and went three innings. Laif Hultine threw two innings and struck out two, while Webb City product Cale McCallister, Scott Duensing, Ryan Paschal, Carl Junction product Jeremiah Kennedy, Jacob Davis, Eli Stoops and Blake McPhee threw as well.
Nova Southeastern (6-0) got a run in the first and three in the third, before the Lions opened up their scoring in the top-half of the fourth. MSSU pushed across seven runs in the inning highlighted by Ferguson's grand slam.
The Sharks, however, answered right back and scored three runs in the fourth and two each in the fifth and sixth to go up 11-7. The Lions got home runs from Doran and Mieszkowski in the seventh to get within a run, but NSU scored six more in the eighth to put the game away.
Game two saw NSU score a run in the fourth and two in the fifth before the Lions got a run in the top of the sixth on an RBI from Milas.
Nova answered back with four in the bottom half of the inning before the Lions got two runs in the top of the seventh on RBIs from Jordan Fitzpatrick and Kusiak, but Southern couldn't complete the comeback.
Fitzpatrick and Milas had a pair of hits each in the second game with each driving in a run, while Kusiak picked up the other RBI.
Cole Woods started for the Lions in the nightcap and went 4 1/3 innings, striking out six. Davis, Duensing and Chayton Beck threw in relief for the Lions.
MSSU plays host to the MIAA/GLVC Challenge inside Warren Turner Field on Friday, Saturday and Sunday next week. The Lions open with Quincy at 1 p.m. Friday.
