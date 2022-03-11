HAYS, Kan. — Lacy Stokes almost had the game-winner that would have given Missouri Southern a rematch it craved against MIAA tournament champion Fort Hays State.
MSSU just didn’t have enough time.
With two-tenths of a second remaining in the game, Stokes attempted an acrobatic jumper that banked in. But time was already off the clock and the fourth-seeded Lions headed to overtime tied at 62-62 against fifth-seeded St. Cloud State.
“The rule states it’s got to be at least 0.3 to be able to get it off,” MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said. “If it’s anything under that, you can’t even get a tip. I knew as soon as it got to 0.2 just get the ball in and we are going to overtime. It was a heck of a shot by her from about an 87-degree angle. It was pretty impressive, but I knew that would be the case. That was the reason to not argue or anything. It’s stated in the rulebook that it’s got to be 0.3 or 0.4 before you can catch and shoot.”
In the game’s only overtime period, the Huskies used timely free throw shooting and held on for a 69-67 victory over the Lions in the Central Region quarterfinals on Friday night inside Gross Memorial Coliseum.
MSSU, reaching the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1996, finished its historic season 24-7.
Ressel described the Lions’ run as unbelievable.
“Tonight’s game does not define this team for what we did this season,” Ressel said. “We had an unbelievable year. We were 9-14 a year ago. To go 24-7 and make the national tournament, win the conference (regular-season) championship, it never had been done. What this team did for our university and the city of Joplin, they made a huge impact in a time when there’s a lot of doom and gloom. They gave a lot of happy smiles to many Lion fans throughout the year.”
The second half was a back-and-forth one with SCSU clinging to a 44-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
And seemingly all 2,725 spectators at Gross Memorial Coliseum knew it would go down to the wire.
Needing a big basket, MSSU received a corner triple from Layne Skiles to pull in front 49-47 with 7:29 to go in the game. The Lions’ widened that margin to 54-49 when Stokes came up with her patented scoop-shot layup to cap a 12-2 run with 4:58 left in regulation.
However, the Huskies answered right back as Tori Wortz executed a three-point play on the ensuing possession to trim the deficit to two. After Stokes hit one free throw, Brehna Evans hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to tie the game at 55-55 for SCSU with 2:50 to play.
The 5-foot-8 junior guard followed with a driving layup to give the Huskies a two-point lead with 2:12 left. Skiles hit a pair of freebies to knot the score for the Lions on the next possession.
It appeared SCSU was about to pull away after a 3 from Evans and a putback from Wortz stretched the Huskies’ advantage to 62-59 with 33 ticks left. But Amaya Johns stepped out and buried a clutch 3 for MSSU to tie the game with 21.3 seconds.
On the ensuing possession, Stokes came up with a steal as the Lions called timeout with .5 seconds remaining, advancing the ball to the other end of the court. The Mount Vernon product came up with perhaps an impossible shot, but just needed a few more seconds for it to count.
“I didn’t really know the rule,” Stokes said. “I kind of threw my hands up after it went in. At .5, I knew I was going to make it. But when it got down to .2, I still knew I was going to make it. I just didn’t have enough time to get it off.”
The Lions got off to a strong start in overtime as back-to-back scores from Madi Stokes and Lacy Stokes pulled MSSU ahead 66-62 with 3:25 to play. SCSU then responded with consecutive buckets from Nikki Kilboten and Katrina Theis to tie the game.
Flash forward to four seconds left on the clock, Evans caught an inbounds pass and was fouled in the post. She promptly buried two freebies to push the Huskies’ in front by two.
The Lions had a chance to tie the game as Johns was fouled with two seconds remaining. After she drained her first attempt to cut the deficit to one, Johns’ second attempt was just off the mark.
Theis hauled in the defensive rebound and SCSU called timeout to advance the ball to frontcourt. Out of the timeout, Evans caught the inbounds pass and hit one of those attempts to push the Huskies’ lead back to two.
MSSU had one last chance as Johns attempted a desperation 3 at the buzzer, but the shot was wide right as SCSU survived.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this team,” Huskies coach Lori Fish said. “We’ve just been resilient. We got down, kept our composure. We have been in this situation before. They stepped up when they had to and I couldn’t be happier because that was a hard-fought game. I thought we did a great job of controlling their on-ball play off ball screens. I really thought that was the difference in the game.”
“I want to congratulate St. Cloud on a hard-fought win,” Ressel said. “They deserve a win. I’m extremely proud of our kids. They competed for 45 minutes. They laid it all on the line. We just struggled a little bit offensively. I thought our defense was really solid. We just couldn’t make enough shots to get the win.”
Evans fired in a game-high 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead SCSU (24-4). Kilboten and Wortz finished with 13 points apiece.
Leading the Lions was Stokes and Johns with 20 points each. Stokes tallied eight assists, a whopping seven steals and four rebounds.
In her final game in a MSSU uniform, Brooke Stauffer went out on a high note with three treys for nine points. Kaitlin Hunnicutt added eight points, four boards and three assists.
The Huskies will play top-seeded FHSU, a 66-61 winner over Minnesota State-Mankato, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night in the semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.