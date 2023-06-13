The Missouri Southern Athletic Department said Tuesday that it finished finish at 22nd in the final Learfield Directors' Cup when the National Association of College Directors of Athletics announced the final standings.
It was a record for MSSU; previously, the highest MSSU finish was 32nd during the 2007-08 season.
"This was a historic year for Missouri Southern Athletics, and this record finish in the Learfield Directors' Cup reflects that," Rob Mallory, Athletic Director, said in a statement. "We have a tremendous group of student-athletes, coaches and staff that all played a significant role in our success this year. Seeing them achieve at such a high level has been the most rewarding experience of my career to date. We will look to continue to build on the momentum created by such a successful year."
Schools earn points toward the standings based on NCAA postseason finishes.
The Lions were led by their track and field teams, which provided five of the nine NCAA postseason appearances. The men's track and field team had a program record fourth-place finish in the indoor season, a program record fifth-place finish during the outdoor season, and a ninth-place finish from the men's cross country team. On the women's side, the team placed 15th in the indoor season and 14th in the outdoor season.
The women's basketball team had a Sweet 16 appearance, playing in the Central Region Championship.
Not only did the MSSU baseball and softball teams make the NCAA Tournament, both teams hosted the Central Region Tournament. According to MSSU, only one other NCAA DII school had the same accomplishment this spring. The baseball team advanced to the Central Region Championship.
Additionally, the men's golf team made an appearance in the Central/Midwest Super Regional.
Southern was the third-highest finishing MIAA school, finishing behind Northwest Missouri State, which finished 13th, and Pittsburg State University, which finished 15th.
