In the 86 offensive plays that Missouri Southern ran last Saturday in its 66-34 loss to No. 7 Northwest Missouri, 66 passes were thrown.
Sixty-six.
Whether it was a good thing or a bad thing is up for debate. On one hand, MSSU quarterback Jacob Park completed 29 of those tosses and broke an 11-year school record with 442 yards passing. And the three touchdowns he threw were among the reasons the Lions managed to trim a 24-point deficit to 11 by the 9-minute mark of the fourth quarter.
However, on the other hand, more than a handful of Park’s passes were completed to the wrong team. He finished with six interceptions and had two returned by the Bearcats for touchdowns.
“I think we want to be a little more balanced, but our strength is definitely in the passing game with the talent that we have,” Southern head coach Jeff Sims said Thursday during a press conference at Fred G. Hughes Stadium. “I don’t know that we’re going to be a 66 pass-per-game team. But at the end of the day, if there’s 100 plays, we might be 65 percent pass, 35 percent run.”
And that’s about on par with what the offensive play calling has looked like for the Lions thus far. Through the first three weeks of the season, Southern has passed the ball on 60 percent of its plays. That’s resulted in 993 passing yards, ranking seventh in Division II, as well as a league-worst nine interceptions thrown.
“Number one, we have to take care of the ball,” Southern offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Marty Higgins said. “Ball security is our top priority on offense. If they don’t have the ball then they can’t score. … (Throwing six interceptions out of 66 passes) doesn’t come with the territory, to be frank about it. It comes with reads and being disciplined throughout the read process of the routes. I think (Park) was trying to make plays happen at times, and that’s what happened.”
The Southern offense also ranks 19th nationally in pass yards per completion, 24th in first downs and 40th in scoring.
The Lions (1-2) travel to Fort Hays State (1-2) on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
WEST EXPANSION
One of the downsides of operating a pass-heavy offense has been a decrease in production for Southern’s speedy playmaker at running back, junior Charles West.
A transfer from Garden City Community College who led the NJCAA with 1,492 rush yards last season, West logged 10 carries for just 25 yards last week against Northwest Missouri. The Coppell, Texas, native is averaging just over 13 carries and 54.3 yards per game on the season.
Higgins said one of the offensive priorities for Southern this week is to find ways to get West more involved as well as put him in open-field opportunities where he can make plays.
“We have to get the ball in his hands,” Higgins said. “It’s just a matter of moving the ball around and getting it in our playmakers’ hands. With Charles, we can do a better job of getting the ball to him whether its out of the backfield or as a receiver.”
RESPECTED FOE
Fort Hays State is a program that Sims has admired for years from afar, and he said Thursday that it’s also a program he hopes to emulate at Southern.
“Fort Hays is a program I respect greatly,” Sims said. “I think Coach (Chris) Brown has done a tremendous job out there, and it’s a good example of the type of program that we’d like to build. … It’s a great challenge and we’re excited about going out there and competing.”
Brown is Fort Hays’ all-time winningest coach and has posted a 59-36 record since taking the helm nine years ago. The Tigers have made appearances in postseason games in each of the past four seasons.
“The biggest difference between us and a team like Hays is that all of those guys are bought in,” Sims said. “They all know why they’re doing what they’re doing, where we’re still learning. … Where we’re at with our program right now, we really can’t worry about our opponents as much as we have to worry about ourselves continuing to get better.”
MSSU at Fort Hays State
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Saturday
Site: Lewis Field Stadium, Hays, Kansas
Records: MSSU 1-2; Fort Hays State 1-2
Last week: Northwest Missouri 66, MSSU 34; Fort Hays State 41, Washburn 38, OT
Series: Fort Hays State leads 16-13-1 after defeating Southern 55-20 in Joplin last season. The Lions have a 6-8 record at Fred G. Hughes Stadium and are 7-8-1 at Lewis Field Stadium. The Tigers have won the last six meetings.
