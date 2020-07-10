Missouri Southern football player Ryan Johnson found himself in the right place at the right time to help out a neighbor on the night of July 4.
While watching fireworks at the home of football manager TJ Lancaster, Johnson noticed flames coming from inside a garage at a nearby house, and he wasted little time in rushing to see if he could help.
Johnson noticed some flames coming from inside the garage, and after notifying the homeowners of what he saw, he and others rushed into danger to save the house. Lancaster was a huge help, removing a gas tank from the garage that could have resulted in even more damage.
Due to his and others' efforts, the home escaped with damage limited to several items inside the garage.
"I did just what I thought was right," said Johnson, a 6-foot-8, 203-pound redshirt freshman defensive back from Prescott, Arkansas. "I didn't want the fire to get to the whole house, and I wanted to help as much as I could. It was just something that had to be done or someone could have been hurt."
After Johnson arrived and started to help, members of the family rushed to the back of the house to alert those who were inside and grab a hose. Johnson helped move as many items out of the garage that he could as he dodged the flames while also grabbing another hose to help keep the fire contained until the fire department arrived.
"We are so thankful the fire was able to be extinguished before it could engulf the entire house," said a family member that night. "That is thanks to the quick response of Ryan (Johnson) and those behind him, who notified us of the fire. Things could have been much worse.
"My family wants to see Mr. Johnson recognized for his bravery and willingness to help because we all know that not everyone jumps in and helps in situations like that. I would say Ryan jumped in head and heart first. Thank you, Ryan Johnson. You're No. 1 on the field and you're No. 1 in our book."
