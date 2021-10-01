Blaring from the speakers at Carnie Smith Stadium on kickoffs is a pump-up tune that is not lost on a certain former All-MIAA linebacker who has taken the reins of the Missouri Southern football program.
MSSU head coach Atiba Bradley, who played for the Lions from 2002-2005, is well-indoctrinated in the annual Miners Bowl against MIAA rival Pittsburg State.
“I hate Welcome to the Jungle,” Bradley said with a laugh. “I remember playing there. We had some really good games. We had some really good back-and-forth, but the fun part about it especially as a player from the Four States, you see so many guys that either live in Kansas, come over here to work or guys from the area that decided to play over there.
“There’s just so many common relationships that you find when you are playing this game.”
And the time for the Miners Bowl is now.
The Lions (1-3) play host to the Gorillas (3-1) at 2 p.m. on Saturday inside Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
It’s a series that dates back to 1968, but the two teams began competing for the Miners Bowl Trophy in 1986. PSU holds a 42-9-1 advantage in the series and is 29-6 against Southern in Joplin, including 12 consecutive victories in games at Fred G. Hughes.
“We are treating it like any other week,” Bradley said. “Obviously, it’s unique that they are 20 minutes down the road. But another thing that will stay the same is they are another MIAA opponent, another good team. It’s another opportunity for us to come out and get a win. There is no special recipe or sauce that you need. You have to go back to work and get ready to play.”
The Gorillas are coming off a 30-28 win at home over Emporia State. The Lions offense will be put to the test as PSU’s defense ranks in the top-tier of the MIAA in scoring defense, running defense and has racked up five interceptions in four games.
“They disguise their coverages really well and fly around (on defense),” Southern quarterback Dawson Herl said. “It will come down to playing harder, really. We will do whatever we can to not turnover the ball and sustain drives.”
Offensively, the Gorillas are led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Mak Sexton who has completed 62 of 107 passes for 923 yards and eight touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder had a hand in all five of PSU’s touchdowns against No. 13 Central Missouri on Sept. 2 and earned MIAA Player of the Week honors from that game.
PSU features two of the top wide receivers in the MIAA in senior Jalen Martin and junior Elijah Harris. Martin has caught a team-leading 21 passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns, while Harris has 15 catches for 315 yards and four scores.
Caleb Lewis and Tyler Adkins split carries at running back for the Gorillas.
“Offensively, they have some playmakers,” Bradley said. “They have a big receiver that can go get it. They got a couple of kids in the backfield that are like thunder and lightning because one is heavier and will come right through you. The other one is a little shifftier and can make you miss. They are a good football team. Coach (Brian) Wright has done an unbelievable job.”
After picking up its first victory of the season in Week 3 against Central Oklahoma, Southern suffered a 42-21 setback against Fort Hays State last Saturday.
It was another big game from Joplin product and true freshman Nathan Glades, who did Glade-like things with 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Herl, a redshirt freshman who made his fourth career start at quarterback, completed 24 of 31 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown.
MSSU senior Keandre Bledsoe posted a program single-game record of nine passes (88 yards) for a tight end. Junior linebacker Richard Jordan Jr. also logged a team-best 13 tackles to surpass 200 for his Lions career.
“Be us and be who we are,” Bradley said of his team’s keys. “I tell the team all the time that no one has to be a superhero. No one has to be perfect. No one has to play this MJ (Michael Jordan) flu type game. We just have to go out and play. We have to go out and execute for four quarters, and we’ll be just fine.”
