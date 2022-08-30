The Missouri Southern football team will once again start the season with visits to local Joplin elementary schools prior to the team's season opener.
MSSU will make visits to Royal Heights Elementary, Soaring Heights Elementary and McKinley Elementary on Wednesday.
"We are excited to be an active presence in Southwest Missouri," MSSU head coach Atiba Bradley said in a release. "To be a part of MSSU football means giving back and being engaged in the community. We are happy to partner with the Joplin School District and to meet future Lions in the community."
MSSU football players will be active at recess time at each elementary and will provide students with a Golden Ticket, which will serve as an invitation and access to the Lions' first game against Nebraska-Kearney for Thursday.
Southern plays in an always-competitive MIAA that produces some of the nation's top football teams year in and out.
The Lions will play host to Lincoln on Oct. 8 for homecoming and host Emporia State on Oct. 22 for the Hall of Fame game. Senior Day will be on Nov. 12 as Southern plays host to Washburn inside Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
