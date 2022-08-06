Missouri Southern football is right around the corner.
The Lions open fall camp on Monday in prep for the 2022 season.
The team will report to campus on Sunday, where the players will check in and fill out paperwork and go through different meetings prior to the first day of practice.
The first practice of preseason will be on Monday morning at 9:25 a.m. inside Fred G. Hughes Stadium. Southern will have 24 days of preseason camp before the team’s first game at home on Sept. 1 against Nebraska-Kearney.
Per NCAA rules, the team will have a certain acclimatization period with just helmets and then shells before full pads are allowed during the preseason. The first day of classes for Southern is Aug. 22 and the Lions will start regular fall practices at 3:30 p.m. that next day.
MSSU enters its second season under head coach Atiba Bradley. The Lions went 3-8 in Bradley’s first season at the helm, which marked their winningest season since 2014.
The Lions were picked to finish 10th in the MIAA by both the media and coaches polls that were announced on July 26.
MSSU returns eight starters on offense and defense, including six All-MIAA players. All-American linebacker Richard Jordan Jr. was also a second-team All-MIAA pick last year after tallying 112 tackles, while Nick Williams earned third-team honors at kicker and honorable-mention at punter.
Solomona Fetuao, Dylan Bolden, Nick Kruse and Colton Winder all return as All-MIAA honorees. Dawson Herl returns at quarterback after shining as a freshman last fall.
