The Missouri Southern golf program announced the additions of a pair of international athletes to join the women's and one to join the men's golf squads in the fall of 2022.
Joining the Lions will be Mia Scrimgeour and Lucy Moss. Scimgeour hails from New Zealand, while Moss will be joining the Lions from the England.
Luis Limón hails from Guadalajara, Mexico.
"We are super excited to have these two young ladies join our program," MSSU golf coach Mike Wheeler said in a release. "Both have low handicaps and high grade point averages. I believe their impact will be substantial from the get-go. Southern is a great fit for them and we're excited to have them.
"Luis will be a great addition to our squad. He has a wealth of experience and we are extremely excited to get him here where he will no doubt challenge our guys for playing time."
Moss comes to the Lions with a distinguished amateur record that saw her qualify and play in the England Under 16 Girls Championships, as well as the English Amateur Stroke Play Championships.
Competing in the Rossall School Golf Academy, Moss won the Lancashire Ladies Championship, as well as the Northwest Junior Match Play Championship after earning All-County honors and serving as the No. 1 position at her school.
Scrimgeour comes to the Lions with over 13 years of experience in amateur golf in New Zealand. She represented New Zealand at the Annika Invitational and her hometown of Wellington in the Girls and Women's Championships.
A two-time national champion, Scrimgeour helped her team to a championship this past year. She also played netball (similar to basketball), as well as touch rugby.
Limón played for coaches Paco Saracho (golf) and Eduardo Montaño (soccer). He was the top golfer for his team where he won his regional tournament, scoring six-under par on the back nine.
On the soccer field, Limón helped his team to the Copa Fortaleza, a high school tournament in Mexico. He captained his team that won the tournament in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.