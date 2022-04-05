WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men's golf team improved two spots in the final round on Tuesday as the Lions competed at the Mule hosted by Central Missouri at Mule National Golf Club.
The Lions shot a 292 in the final round to finish at 880 and in 13th place.
Tradgon McCrae led the way after shooting a final-round 74 to finish the 54 holes at 218 and tied for 37th. Alexander Page shot a final-round 73 to finish at 219 and tied for 43rd, while Logan Greer finished at 222.
Ben Marckmann shot a final-round 72 and finished at 227, while Connor Williamson shot a final-round 73 and finished at 228.
Rogers State won the team title by nine strokes over second place Harding.
Central Missouri was third, followed by Central Oklahoma, Southwestern Oklahoma, Missouri S&T, Northeastern State, Washburn, Central Missouri's (B) team, Concordia - St. Paul, Bemidji State, Missouri Western, the Lions, Minnesota State, Winona State, Drury, Minnesota-Crookston, Upper Iowa, Fort Hays State, Lincolnand Newman to round out the team scores.
The Lions will have a week off to prepare for the 2022 MIAA Championship. The event will be held in Independence, Mo. at Winterstone Golf Club on April 18-20.
Women's golf finishes 16th at Newman
NEWTON, Kan. — The MSSU women's golf team finished 16th at the Newman Spring Invitational played at Sand Creek Station Golf Course.
The Lions shot a final round 332 and finished the 36 holes with a team score of 652.
A McDonald County product, Lily Allman shot a 159 over the two-days to finish tied for 43rd to lead the way for the Lions. Kylie Carnes improved her round two score by two strokes to finish at 160 and tied for 49th.
Maggie Moore shot a 166, while Kenzie Kirkhart had a 169 and Madison Saenz finished at 171.
Twenty-second ranked Rogers State finished one stroke in front of 44th-ranked Central Oklahoma for the team title.
Henderson State was third, followed by Central Missouri, Missouri-St. Louis, Oklahoma Baptist, Augustana, Newman, Northwest Missouri, Southwest Oklahoma, Missouri Western, Nebraska-Kearney, Rogers State (B) team, Fort Hays State, Wayne State, the Lions, Northwestern Oklahoma and Cottey College to round out the team scores.
The Lions will be back in action next week at the UMSL Women's Spring Invite at Norwood Hills Golf Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.