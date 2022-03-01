CABOT, Ark. — The Missouri Southern women’s golf team shot a 321 in the final day to finish in ninth place on Tuesday at the Natural States Golf Classic at Cypress Creek Golf Club.
The Lions were led by Kenzie Kirkhart who improved her day one score by four strokes, with a 78 in the final 18 holes to finish tied for 31st individually at 160.
Maggie Moore was tied for 37th with a 161 after shooting a final-round 80, while Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro shot a 162 over the 36 holes to finish tied with Kylie Carnes at 40th. Lily Allman shot a 170 and finished tied for 62nd.
Rogers State won the team title, finishing eight strokes in front of Central Missouri. Arkansas Tech was third, followed by Missouri-St. Louis, Harding, Lindenwood, Christian Brothers, Arkansas-Monticello, the Lions, William Jewell, Southern Arkansas, Maryville, Northwestern Oklahoma and Lincoln.
The Lions will be back in action on March 14-15 as Southern travels to Owasso, Okla. to compete in the RSU Hillcat Classic at Bailey’s Ranch Country Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.