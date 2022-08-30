The Missouri Southern men's and women's golf teams will open up the 2022-23 season by traveling to Kansas City to compete in the Rockhurst Fall Invitational plated at Swope Memorial Golf Course.
Both the men and women will play 18 holes each day on Wednesday and Thursday this week.
"We are getting an early start for this year at an historic golf course in Swope Memorial," MSSU head coach Mike Wheeler said in a release. "This is an exciting time for MSSU golf and great things are happening."
Competing in the men's event will be the host Rockhurst, as well as the Lions, William Jewell, Crowder College, North Central (Mo.) College and Metropolitan KC Community College.
For the women, the Lions will join the host Rockhurst, as well as Quincy, Crowder, North Central, William Jewell, Crowder and Metropolitan KC CC.
The women will bring Kylie Carnes, Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro, Aida Nunez, Lily Allman and Filippa Guldberg.
The men will travel with a squad that consists of Tradgon McCrae, Connor Williamson, Ben Epperly, Ben Marckmann and Dylan Bagley.
This is the fifth year for the women's team to compete, while the men bring back a pair of top-15 MIAA finishers from last year's team in McCrae and Williamson.
