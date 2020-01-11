Missouri Southern’s men’s golf team has signed two international players — Connor Williamson from South Africa and Ben Marckmann from Germany — for next year.
Williamson hails from Sandton, South Africa, which is just north of Johannesburg. He won his school league for three consecutive years and has been representing his provincial team from the age of 13.
Williamson also competed in rugby for the St. Stithians College team where he helped the team to a third-place finish at the Grand Komo. He is the son of Simone and Craig Williamson and plans to major in finance at Southern.
Marckmann is from Wuppertal, Germany, where he competed at Carl Fuhlrott Gymnasium. Also a member of the field hockey and soccer teams, Marckmann is highly decorated on the amateur scene in Germany.
He is a member of the National Junior Team for Germany and placed first in the German Federal State Team Cup in 2018 and third in 2019. He was ranked in the top five nationally in Germany’s National Under 16 Junior Golf Rankings in 2018.
Marckmann was a member of a first-place team in the International Matchplay Tournament in 2018, while picking up a third-place finish in the under-14 Austrian Juniors Golf Tour in 2016. He helped his team finish seventh in the German Boys under-18 National Team Championship this year and had a second-place finish at the Federal State Nordhein-Westfahlen Under 18 Team Championship, as well.
The son of Simone and Carsten Marckmann, Ben is undecided on his major.
“We are very excited about the addition of Connor Williamson and Ben Marckmann to our fall 2020 roster,” Lions coach Mike Wheeler said in a release. “They are both fine players with a great deal of tournament experience.”
