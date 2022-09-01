KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men's and women's golf teams took home team titles Thursday, leading from start to finish, at the Rockhurst Fall Invitational hosted at Swope Memorial Golf Course.
On the men's side, the Lions shot a 294 on day 2 to finish with a 36-hole score of 579, eight in front of second-place Rockhurst. William Jewell was third, followed by Crowder, North Central (Mo.) and Metropolitan (KC) CC.
Tradgon McCrae shot a 71 on day 2 to finish even-par at 140, posting a pair of birdies and an eagle throughout the round.
Ben Epperly posted a birdy and shot a 74 on the final day to finish in eighth at 146, while Dylan Bagley finished tied for ninth at 147. Ben Marckmann shot a 76 on the final day to finish at 149 and tied for 13th, while Connor Williamson improved by four strokes to finish tied for 17th at 150.
On the women's side, the Lions shot a 315 on day 2, improving three strokes as a team, and finished at 633 for the 36 holes. Southern finished 14 strokes in front of second-place William Jewell. Rockhurst was third, followed by Quincy and North Central (Mo.) to round out the team standings.
Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro placed third after shooting 155 over the two days. She had had four birdies over the 18 holes. Filippa Guldberg was one stroke back and tied for fourth shooting a 156 over the two days.
Aida Nunez improved by two strokes and shot a 162 to finish tied for sixth, while Lily Allman was ninth with a two-day total of 162. Kylie Carnes improved by one stroke to finish 15th at 171.
The MSSU men play in the St. Louis Arch Cup next week, while the women return to Kansas City for the Southwestern Oklahoma Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.