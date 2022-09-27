The Missouri Southern golf teams wrapped up play in two tournaments on Tuesday afternoon.
On the women's side, the Lions finished in 10th place at the Fort Hays State Lady Tiger Classic. Julianna Washka finished tied for 26th with a 164, while McDonald County product Lily Allman tied for 29th at 165.
Also competing for MSSU was Filippa Guldberg (167), Kylie Carnes (170) and Lucy Moss (179).
The MSSU men placed 13th at its fall invitational at Shangri-La Country Club. Tradgon McCrae finished tied for 14th individually with a 221.
Also competing for the Lions was Ben Epperly (227), Ben Marckmann (231), Connor Williamson (238) and Dylan Bagley (251).
