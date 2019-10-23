HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Missouri Southern swept Northwestern Oklahoma State 5-0 on Tuesday in its final match at the Battle of the Belt at Hot Springs Country Club.
The Lions finished in a tie for third place with Winona State in the event. Tournament host Henderson State swept through match play to win the title, and St. Edward’s (Texas) was second.
Against Northwestern Oklahoma, the Lions’ Jonathan Sanchez beat Parker Rehorn 79-82, Jon Lenz beat Tyler Berryhill 76-80, Grant Sikes defeated Colten Person 77-90, Colby Cox downed Keenan Hofstad 85-88 and Taylor Haltom beat Joey Nix 74-82.
Sanchez finished 14th in the meet with a 54-hole score of 229. Lenz tied for 15th at 230, Sikes was 25th at 236, Haltom took 30th at 241 and Cox did not post a score in the first round.
Jordan Botwinick, of Union, dominated medalist play at 8-under-par 208 after rounds of 71-79-67. Nick Shapiro of Henderson State was second at 2-under 214, and Kasoma Paulino of Henderson State took third at 3-over 219.
The tournament wrapped up the Lions’ fall schedule.
MSSU WOMEN TAKE THIRD
PARKVILLE, Mo. — McKayla Hussey and Maggie Moore posted top-10 finishes to lead Missouri Southern to a third-place finish Tuesday in the Virginia McCoy Fall Invitational, hosted by Park University.
Truman State captured team honors with a 712, and Park took second among eight teams with 745, one stroke ahead of the Lions. Graceland was fourth with 619.
Rachel Stous, of Metropolitan Community College, was medalist with 76-84—160, and Maya Schnable, of Truman State, took second with 86-86—172.
Hussey placed sixth with a final-round 92 and 181 total, and Moore was eighth with 94-184.
The Lions’ other scores: Hannah Torres tied for 11th at 186, Kylie Carnes tied for 17th at 195 and Kirsten Matlock tied for 29th at 206.
The tournament concluded the fall portion of Missouri Southern’s schedule.
