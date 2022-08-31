KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men's and women's golf teams are in first place after day one on Wednesday at the Rockhurst Fall Invitational hosted at Swope Memorial Golf Course.
"Both squads played well today tee to green," MSSU coach Mike Wheeler said in a release. "We had a lot of birdie looks, but didn't make as many putts as we would have liked to. The greens are tough and the kids burned a lot of edges. Perhaps tomorrow they will find the center of the hole. I'm very proud of all their effort today. They all fought hard."
Tradgon McCrae is tied for the individual lead after shooting a one-under 70 through the first 18 holes. McCrae had three birdies on the back nine.
Dylan Bagley is in third after shooting a 71 over the first 18, posting four birdies over the round. Ben Epperly is right behind Bagley with a 72 as he managed a trio of birdies. Ben Marckmann is tied for ninth after shooting a 74, while Connor Williamson is tied for 21st with a first-round 77.
The Lions are 11 strokes in front of second-place William Jewell. Rockhurst is third, followed by Crowder, North Central (Mo.) and Metropolitan (KC) CC.
On the women's side, Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro and Filippa Guldberg are tied for third place individually after both shot a 77 over the first 18 holes. Guldberg had a pair of birdies, while Aldasoro had a birdie of her own.
Aida Nunez and Lily Allman were tied in 7th as the pair both shot 82 on day one. Nunez had three birdies over the 18 holes. Kylie Carnes is tied for 13th with a first-round 86.
The Lions are nine strokes in front of second place Rockhurst. William Jewell is in third, while Quincy is in fourth and North Central (Mo.) is fifth.
The teams will play a final 18 holes starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.
