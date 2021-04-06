WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Missouri Southern's men's golf team fired a 1-over-par 421 and owned a three-stroke advantage after Monday's first 27 holes of The MULE.
But the Lions faltered during the final 27 holes on Tuesday and wound up in ninth place with an 869 at Mules National Golf Club.
Washburn grabbed the lead with a second-round 280 and claimed the team championship with an 850, three shots in front of host Central Missouri.
Rogers State came in third with 858, followed by Missouri Western 863, Sioux Falls and Northeastern State with 864, Bemidji State with 867 and Central Missouri B with 868.
The Lions' Logan Greer and Connor Williamson tied for 10th place in the team standings with 3-over-par 213s. Greer carded rounds of 76-67-70 while Williamson shot 68-73-72.
Missouri Southern's Ben Epperly shot 222 with three rounds of 74. Ben Marckmann had 72-77-76—223, and Jonathan Sanchez had 72-81-77—230.
Andrew Beckler of Washburn, Nick Westrich of Central Missouri, Carlos Gomez of Northeastern State and Chris Ferris of Missouri-St. Louis tied for first in the individual standings with par-210s. Ferris won the playoff.
The Lions are idle next week and then are the host for the MIAA Championships on April 19-20 at Shangri-La Country Club in Monkey Island, Oklahoma.
MSSU WOMEN FINISH 6th
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Maggie Moore's 8-over-par 78 highlighted Missouri Southern's performance Tuesday in the final round of the Arkansas-Fort Smith Hardscrabble Invitational at the Hardscrabble Country Club.
The Lions took sixth place in the team standings with a 54-hole total of 992 after a closing round of 328.
St. Mary's (Texas) won the tournament with 904, edging Henderson State by two strokes. Arkansas-Fort Smith was third with 925, followed by Missouri-St. Louis 930, Redlands CC 985 and MSSU 992.
The 78 by Moore, who prepped at Seneca, was a 10-shot improvement over her second-round score and gave her a 242 total, good for a share of 21st place.
Other scores for the Lions were Madison Saenz with a final-round 82 and 248 total (tie 24th), Hannah Torres with 88-251 (30th), Kenzie Kirkhart with 80-254 (tie 31st) and Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro with 92-264 (34th).
Hannah Choi of Henderson State and Monica Diblidox of St. Mary's shared medalist honors with 10-over-pars 220. Choi's 71 was the best score of the final round, and Diblidox closed with a 78 after shooting 70-72 in Monday's first two rounds. Choi won the playoff for the top spot.
Emma Thornbren of UMSL was one stroke back at 76-221, and Addison Mitchess of UAFS (76-223) and Allie Bianchi of Henderson State (79-224) completed the top-5.
The Lions are back in action next Monday and Tuesday at the Central Region Preview at Twin Oaks Country Club in Springfield.
