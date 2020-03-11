EL DORADO, Ark. — Missouri Southern improved its team score by nine strokes and finished in eighth place on Tuesday in the Arkansas Collegiate men's golf tournament, hosted by Southern Arkansas and played at Mystic Creek Golf Club.
The Lions posted a final-round 325 for a 36-hole total of 659.
Southern Arkansas claimed the team title with a 610, three shots in front of second-place Henderson State. Harding was a close third at 614, followed by Southeastern Oklahoma State 630, Arkansas-Monticello 645, Southern Nazarene 654, Northwestern Oklahoma State 656, MSSU 659 and Louisiana College 675.
Logan Greer led the Lions with a 14-over 158 total, good for 16th place. Greer carded rounds of 82-76.
Jon Lenz tied for 24th place with 160 after a pair of 80s, and Alec Dominic, playing as an individual entry, shot 79-84—163 to tie for 31st.
Other MSSU scores: Grant Sikes 86-84—170, Taylor Haltom 86-85—171, Jonathan Sanchez 89-90—179 and Justun Coyle 96-88—184.
Rman Timmerman of Southern Arkansas was the medalist with 75-71 for a 2-over-par 146. Ryan Camras of Harding was second with 70-78—148, and a third-place tie involved Nick Shapiro of Henderson State (73-77—150), Jordan Holifield of Southeastern Oklahoma State (77-73—150) and Kasoma Paulino of Henderson State (76-74—150 for individual honors only).
The Lions return to action next Monday and Tuesday in the Rogers State Invitational at Bailey's Ranch in Owasso, Oklahoma.
