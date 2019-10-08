ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Missouri Southern finished in 14th place on Tuesday in the Holiday Inn Express Classic at the St. Joseph Country Club.
After shooting 303-298 in Monday’s first two rounds, the Lions posted a final-round 318 for a 919 total.
Central Missouri won team honors with 857, followed by Washburn 862, Central Oklahoma 871, Winona State 873 and Southwestern Oklahoma State and Southern Arkansas 878.
The 54-hole tournament was the second MIAA points event and the last one of the fall. The Lions came in seventh among 10 MIAA teams and are sixth in the league standings with 10 points.
Central Oklahoma, which was the top MIAA team at the Missouri Southern Fall Invitational last month at Shangri-La, leads the standings with 18 points, followed by Washburn 17.5, Central Missouri 17, Northeastern State 15 and Rogers State 11.5. After the Lions, Missouri Western has 9 points and Fort Hays State, Lincoln and Newman all have 4.
Central Missouri teammates Matt Hoemann and Sam Parrott shared medalist honors at 2-under-par 211, and Evan Pennington, of UCO, was third at 212.
Logan Greer was Missouri Southern’s top finisher, shooitng 73-74-75—222 to tie for 29th place.
Other MSSU third-round and total scores: Colby Cox 81-231 (tie 60), Jonathan Sanchez 77-233 (tie 66), Jon Lenz 85-236 (tie 73) and Taylor Haltom 85-238 (tie 82).
The Lions conclude their fall schedule on Oct. 21-22 at the Henderson State Battle for the Belt at Hot Springs Country Club.
