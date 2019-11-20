Yes, it's that James Thrash.
Thrash, the NFL-appointed officer who heard the appeal by Cleveland Browns defensive player Myles Garrett on Wednesday, is the former Missouri Southern speedster and standout in football and track and field.
Thrash, from Wewoka, Oklahoma, was a freshman on the Lions' 1993 MIAA football championship team. He caught 79 passes for 1,222 yards and seven touchdowns in 30 career games for the Lions from 1993-96. He averaged 25.5 yards on 10 kickoff returns, headlined by a 100-yard return against Missouri-Rolla.
A fractured clavicle shortened Thrash's junior season in 1995, but he came back the next year and earned first team all-MIAA honors when he had 44 receptions for 694 yards and four scores.
The performance during his senior year caught the attention of NFL scouts, and he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles cut him before training camp began, but he was picked up by the Washington Redskins in July 1997 and a strong showing during preseason games — including a kickoff return for a touchdown in his first game — earned him a roster spot.
That marked the beginning of a 12-year pro career — two stints with the Redskins sandwiched around three years with the Eagles from 2001-03 — when he had 290 catches for 3,646 yards and 22 touchdowns in 165 games.
After retiring, Thrash led player development for the Redskins, helping players and their families with financial and education programs.
He joined the league's player engagement staff in 2012, and in August 2015 he was hired jointly by the NFL and the players' union as an appeals officer for on-field player discipline.
The NFL's other appeals officer is former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Derrick Brooks, who was appointed in 2014.
During his track career at MSSU, Thrash won MIAA championships in the 100 and 200 meters, and he was an All-American in the 200.
His school records in the 100 and 200 stood for more than a decade — the 100 from 1997 to 2012 and the 200 from 1997 to 2015. Both were broken by Jeff Fraley.
Going indoors, Thrash has eight of MSSU's 10 fastest times in the 55 meters, led by the school record of 6.30 seconds set in 1996.
Thrash was inducted into the Missouri Southern Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006.
