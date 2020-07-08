Warren Niles has been hired as a men’s basketball assistant coach at Missouri Southern, Lions head coach Jeff Boschee announced on Wednesday.
The addition of Niles fills the vacancy on the Lions’ staff created when associate head coach Sam McMahon left to become an assistant at Southeast Missouri State under new coach Brad Korn.
Cody Seidel was promoted to an assistant coach along with Paul McMahon, who is Sam’s brother.
Niles, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, played at Oral Roberts University and helped the Golden Eagles to a Summit League championship in 2012. He scored 39 points in a game his freshman year, the most by a freshman in school history. He holds the school record for games played (136) and is eighth in scoring with 1,984 points, averaging 14.6 for his career and 18.9 for his senior year.
He played professional basketball in France, Japan and Italy, and he averaged double-figure scoring for his career.
“I’m excited to add Warren to our staff,” Boschee said in a release. “He brings a great deal of playing experience and had a record breaking career at ORU and professional career overseas. I look forward to learning some new ideas that he will bring to our program. He will be great for our players on and off the floor.”
