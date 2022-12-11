The Missouri Southern men's basketball team earned its second-consecutive win as it scored 100 points to cruise by Newman University 100-66 on Saturday in Wichita, Kan.
The Lions held an 18-point lead at halftime and kept their foot on the pedal and poured in 51 points in the second half to secure the victory.
It was a productive shooting night for MSSU, especially from the 3-point line. They made over 50% of their 3-pointers going 14 for 27. Avery Taggart, Winston Dessesow, and Vinson Sigmon Jr. each made three triples. Christian Bundy added two more shots from deep. The Lions shot 62% overall (31 of 50). They added 24 points from the charity stripe and shot 75% from there.
Sigmon Jr. led the way with 19 points and Dessesow added 17. Bundy finished with 16 points. Nearly half of Dessesow's points came from his 8-for-9 shooting efforts from the free-throw line.
MSSU had two more in double figures in Taggart (12) and Sam Thompson (11).
Newman was led by Stevie Smith with 18. Stevie Strong and Thomas Zevgaras both scored 12 points.
